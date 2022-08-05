Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,674 in the last 365 days.

Read more about July Net Tax Revenues Up 2.5%

The State of Georgia’s net tax collections during the first month of FY 2023 totaled nearly $2.21 billion for an increase of $54.2 million, or 2.5 percent, over July 2021 (FY ‘22), when net tax collections approached $2.16 billion.

The changes within the following tax categories account for July’s overall net tax revenue increase:
 
Individual Income Tax:  Individual Income Tax collections during the month totaled $1.17 billion, up from almost $1.06 billion in July 2021, for an increase of $113.3 million or 10.7 percent.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net increase

  • Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) decreased by $5.6 million or -6.5 percent
  • Income Tax Withholding payments for July increased by $103.1 million, or 9.9 percent, from FY 2022
  • Individual Income Tax Return payments increased by $20.3 million, or 90.5 percent, over July 2021
  • All other Individual Tax categories, including Estimated Tax payments, were down a combined $15.7 million

Sales and Use Tax:  Gross Sales and Use Tax collections approached $1.51 billion in July, for an increase of $157.9 million, or 11.7 percent, over FY 2022.  Net Sales and Use Tax increased nearly $69.2 million, or 10.1 percent, compared to July 2021, when net Sales Tax revenue totaled $687 million.  The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $748.4 million, for an increase of $87.4 million, or 13.2 percent, over last year.  Lastly, Sales Tax refunds increased by $1.3 million, or 55.7 percent, compared to FY 2022.

Corporate Income Tax:  Corporate Income Tax collections for July totaled $95 million, which was an increase of $36.5 million, or 62.3 percent, from FY 2022 when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $58.5 million for July.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net increase

  • Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) were down $14.1 million, or -71.3 percent, from FY ‘22
  • Corporate Income Tax Return payments increased by $17.5 million, or 131.9 percent, from last year
  • All other Corporate payments, including Estimated payments, were up a combined $4.9 million over last year

Motor Fuel Taxes:  Motor Fuel Tax collections for the month of July decreased by $157.2 million, or -97.8 percent, compared to FY 2022, as a result of Governor Kemp’s Executive Order to extend the suspension of the Motor Fuel Excise Tax through mid-August.

Motor Vehicle - Tag & Title Fees:  Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections decreased by $4.6 million, or -13.9 percent, from a total of $33.2 million in July 2021, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections fell by $3.9 million, or -5.3 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year.

You just read:

Read more about July Net Tax Revenues Up 2.5%

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.