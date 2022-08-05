Submit Release
External merchandise trade statistics for June 2022

MACAU, August 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP961 million in June 2022, down by 19.1% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP811 million) fell by 20.7%, of which re-exports of Diamond & diamond jewellery and Machines, apparatus & parts decreased by 46.4% and 43.3% respectively, while those of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products and Articles for casino surged by 105.2% and 94.3% respectively. Value of domestic exports (MOP151 million) dropped by 9.7%, of which domestic exports of Bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits & other bakers’ wares declined by 47.2% while those of Copper & articles thereof rose by 13.7%. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went down by 29.8% year-on-year to MOP10.51 billion; imports of Mobile phones and Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products reduced by 82.7% and 56.8% respectively, whereas imports of Food & beverages expanded by 36.5%. Merchandise trade deficit in June 2022 totalled MOP9.55 billion.

In the second quarter of 2022, total value of merchandise export (MOP3.30 billion) rose by 2.2% year-on-year while that of merchandise import (MOP35.70 billion) fell by 19.1%, resulting in a trade deficit of MOP32.40 billion.

In the first half of 2022, total value of merchandise export increased by 7.3% year-on-year to MOP7.17 billion, of which values of re-exports (MOP6.12 billion) and domestic exports (MOP1.05 billion) went up by 6.2% and 14.8% respectively. Total value of merchandise import grew by 0.6% year-on-year to MOP74.02 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP66.85 billion for the first half of 2022, down by MOP63 million from MOP66.91 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to Hong Kong (MOP5.52 billion), the USA (MOP329 million) and the EU (MOP107 million) showed respective year-on-year growth of 16.6%, 4.4% and 12.1% in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, exports to mainland China decreased by 28.5% year-on-year to MOP685 million, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP637 million) dropped by 28.2%. Exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP209 million) grew by 25.6%, while exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP870 thousand) tumbled by 75.2%. Exports of Textiles & garments increased by 43.9% year-on-year to MOP954 million, while exports of Non-textiles went up by 3.3% to MOP6.22 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP25.93 billion), the Belt and Road Countries (MOP13.46 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP472 million) rose by 12.9%, 9.6% and 42.5% respectively year-on-year in the first half of 2022. On the other hand, imports from mainland China (MOP21.73 billion) dropped by 12.2%. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP63.38 billion) grew by 0.5% year-on-year. Imports from mainland China rose by 1.8% to MOP8.13 billion, with imports from the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP7.96 billion) rising by 2.5%. Imports of Consumer goods grew by 4.8% to MOP54.45 billion, of which imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP11.49 billion), Food & beverages (MOP9.12 billion) and Handbags & wallets (MOP6.00 billion) expanded by 3.9%, 38.4% and 9.7% respectively. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP3.05 billion) went up by 9.0%, whereas imports of Mobile phones (MOP6.91 billion) and Construction materials (MOP1.51 billion) dipped by 32.2% and 3.0% respectively.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP81.20 billion in the first half of 2022, up by 1.1% compared with MOP80.28 billion a year earlier.

