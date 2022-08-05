Mindful Snacking by Health-literate Consumers Guiding Commercial Success of Better-for-you Snacks, States Fact.MR

Better-For-You Snack Innovations Are Anticipated To Represent Exciting Near-Term Potential for Industry Players

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global better-for-you snacks market is estimated at US$ 28.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. Remarkable health benefits provided by better-for-you snacks is the main reason for rapid market expansion.



The COVID pandemic accelerated consumer health awareness and significantly impacted their eating choices. Demand for mindful snacking has fuelled the rapid adoption of better-for-you (BFY) snacks. BFY snacks have gained immense popularity among consumers looking to avoid or minimise the severity of diseases. Customers prefer better-for-you snacks with label claims that are regarded to be healthier to promote health, and ideally stave off any illness. All these factors are coherently establishing a strong foundation for the better-for-you snacks market across the world.

For Critical Insights on Better-for-you Snacks Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7592

Due to government initiatives, the better-for-you snacks market will be quite prominent across some few European nations, especially in the United Kingdom. The U.K. government has passed legislation that restricts the placement and in-store advertising of some HFSS (high in fat, salt, and sugar) products. Originally scheduled to take effect in October 2022, the legislation has been delayed due to the current economic climate and will now take effect in January 2024, paving the way for new opportunities for BFY snack manufacturers.

Which Factor Might Restrain Market Expansion to Some Extent?

“Competition in Traditional Snacks Market Will Slow Down BFY Market Growth”

Growing consumer interest towards healthier options is a major factor for the boost of the better-for-you snacks market; however, there are market-wide challenges such as competition from the traditional snacks market.

The ever-growing non-better-for-you snack options such as chips, salty snacks, dips, etc., could be a great barrier to the acceptance of better-for-you snacks among people. Healthy snack options such as fresh fruits and vegetables can also create fierce competition for better-for-you snack producers.

Additionally, the high cost related to better-for-you snacks as compared to traditional and healthy snacks could hinder the demand growth for better-for-you snacks.

Lack of awareness and limited access to better-for-you snacks across the world could be another key factor denting the growth of the better-for-you snacks market to some extent.

To learn more about Better-for-you Snacks Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7592

Key Segments Covered in the Better-for-you Snacks Industry Survey

By Product Type :



Baked Snacks

Popped Snacks Snacks Bars Trail Mix Cookies Cereals, Flakes & Seeds Others (Yoghurt, Ice Cream)





By Primary Ingredient :



Oats

Potatoes Vegetables (excluding Potatoes) Rice Corn Lentils Dairy Alternative Others



By Sales Channel :



Online

Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores





By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA





Competitive Landscape

While protein-rich foods and health consciousness are currently at the top of the minds of consumers, there are several opportunities for manufacturers as customers seek clean label snacks. To achieve a number of dietary objectives, such as reducing calories or gluten intake or enhancing nutrition, consumers are searching for unusual ingredients that can provide both, nutrition and flavour.

Aligning with this behaviour, well-known producers are using health indicators such as plant-based, no allergens, lactose-free, etc., to obtain a firm foothold in the market. These types of claims are adding the good impact on customers and significantly expanding the better-for-you market.

Get Customization on Better-for-you Snacks Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7592

Key players in the Better-for-you Snacks Market

Mondelez International, Inc.

Kellogg's Company

Nestlé

B&G foods

Warrell Creations

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay

Trufood

Velocity Snack Brands

Left Field Foods

Boulder Canyon

Key Takeaways from Better-for-you Snacks Market Study

The global better-for-you snacks market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.7% and reach US$ 54.3 billion by 2032.

The market registered 4.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under product type, the cereals, flakes & seeds segment dominates the market and is valued at US$ 8.3 billion in 2022.

Europe dominated the global market with 29.7% market share in 2021.

Based on region, demand for better-for-you snacks is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.8% and 9.7%, respectively, in North America and South Asia & ASEAN.



Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market : Rising prevalence of celiac disease and growing trend of consuming healthy ready-to-eat snacks among the millennials are expected to boost sales of gluten-free popcorns in the forecast period (2018-2026). High demand for clean label food products and surging cases of food allergies are also anticipated to aid growth.

CBD Gummies Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Whiskey Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that whiskey revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 108 Billion in 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

Gluten-free Texture Aid Market : Increasing adoption of high-protein legume flour and rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide are projected to fuel the demand for gluten-free texture aids in the evaluation period from 2018 to 2027. Surging government initiatives in various parts of the globe to encourage consumers to purchase gluten-free products would also spur growth.

Feed Micronutrients Market- The global feed micronutrients market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2019-2027) and reach a valuation of over US$ 2.5 Bn on the back of growing focus on sustainability of animal nutrition products in developed as well as developing regions.

Commercial Seaweed Market- The global seaweed market was worth over US$ 10 Bn in 2020 and is predicted to exceed US$ 15 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021-2031). Extensive applications of seaweed in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, antimicrobial goods, and biotechnological applications is primarily steering growth across the market.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market- Protein fortification and standardization is propelling the plant protein ingredient market on an upward growth trajectory as plant protein’s nutritional profile is attractive to consumers and is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 3.0 Bn during forecast period.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- concluded that the global market for infant nutritional premixes reached US$ 203 Bn by the end of the 2016-2020 historical period, clocking a CAGR of nearly 4%. Owing to changing life styles, the demand for infant formula-based products has risen considerably.

Fats and Oils Market- Sales of fats and oils are expected to be valued at US$ 246 Billion as of 2022, documenting a Y-o-Y increase of 3.8% from 2021. In the previous financial year, the market was valued at nearly US$ 237 Billion.

Gluten-Free Bread Market : As per Fact.MR, the global gluten-free bread market is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Increasing prevalence of various lifestyle disorders and rising awareness about symptoms of gluten intolerance are expected to drive the market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter