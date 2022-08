HiPark is Devoting Itself to Environment and Sustainability

HiPark Polar & Marine Collection

Wood Décor and Gifting Brand Committed 1% of Revenue to Non-profits

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiPark recently became a business member of 1% for the Planet to show its commitment to the environment. Their “Better Planet, Better Life” project is aiming to help protect wildlife by protecting their habitats.According to National Wildlife Federation , the primary threat to the survival of wildlife in the United States is habitat loss due to destruction, fragmentation, and degradation of habitat. HiPark, as a brand started with its consciousness of the environment and wild animals, uses recycled wood as its raw material for its products. All products are designed in-house with details and informative facts about the animal as well as its habitat.“Sustainability is no longer about doing less harm. It’s about doing more good.” – Jochen Zeitz, President, and CEO of Harley-Davidson.To do more good and commit more to the environment and wildlife, HiPark is actively contacting National Parks, Zoos, and other non-profit associations and find more potential opportunities to help make this planet a little bit better.About HiPark: HiPark is a fast-growing wood/home décor and gifting brand based in Hong Kong. It designs, produces, and distributes wooden animal ornaments to its customers. As a brand under a well-known public digital marketing company, HiPark takes its responsibility in giving back.Website:YouTube Video: