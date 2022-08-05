Constantinos Maniatis Featured in Authority Magazine's "How to Navigate and Succeed in the Modern World of Finance"

Constantinos Maniatis, the founder of Corps Capital Advisors in Dallas, TX, was recently featured in Authority Magazine's interview series.

I hope that my insights will help readers navigate and succeed in the modern world of finance.” — Constantinos Maniatis

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constantinos Maniatis, the founder of Corps Capital Advisors in Dallas, TX, was recently featured in Authority Magazine's interview series entitled, "How to Navigate and Succeed in the Modern World of Finance."

"I am very much honored to be featured in Authority Magazine's interview series," says Constantinos. "I hope that my insights will help readers navigate and succeed in the modern world of finance."

In the article, he shared how he began in the finance industry and the importance of always being flexible and adaptable. He also discussed the importance of having a long-term financial plan, understanding your customer's needs, being honest and transparent, and staying up to date on the latest industry news and trends.

"Prior to founding Corps Capital Advisors, I spent over a decade working in the financial industry," says Constantinos. "I've seen firsthand how important it is to have a long-term financial plan and to stay up to date on the latest industry news and trends."

Constantinos stated that because the finance business is always evolving, it's critical to always be willing to learn new things. "The most successful people in the finance industry are always learning," he says. "They're constantly looking for ways to improve their skills and knowledge. Finally, stay organized and keep track of your goals. This will help you stay motivated and focused."

Furthermore, he also talked about mistakes he made in the past and the lessons he learned from them.

"Being a wealth management advisor is not about being perfect," he says. "It's about learning from your mistakes and always striving to improve."

On the other hand, he also shared valuable advice to businesses who are seeking outside funding, either through venture capitalists (VCs) or by bootstrapping. Constantinos explains, "Knowing what stage your business is in will help you make the decision of whether to seek VC funding or to bootstrap your company. If the firm is new and has yet to establish a track record, I would suggest bootstrapping. However, if the organization is more established and shows signs of continued expansion, I would advise seeking out venture capital."

The article also features Constantinos Maniatis' tips to avoid burnout, which include taking some time for yourself, asking for help when you need it, and always being willing to learn new things.

"As financial advisors, we handle other people's money and we have a fiduciary responsibility to always act in our clients' best interests," says Constantinos. "However, it is also important to take care of ourselves so that we can be the best financial advisors possible."

Personally, he also believes that one of the best ways to give back is to start a financial literacy movement.

"A lot of people don't understand personal finance and they make bad decisions with their money," says Constantinos. "If we can educate people on how to manage their finances, it would help them in the long run."

To read his full interview with Authority Magazine, please visit https://medium.com/authority-magazine/constantinos-maniatis-of-corps-capital-advisors-on-how-to-succeed-in-the-modern-world-of-finance-f0310272923a.

For more information about Constantinos Maniatis and Corps Capital Advisors, you may visit https://corpscapadvisors.com/.

About Constantinos Maniatis

Constantinos Maniatis is the founder of Corps Capital Advisors, a Dallas-based wealth management firm that provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to individuals and families. He has been in the financial services industry for over a decade and has experience working with clients of all ages and backgrounds.

Constantinos completed his Bachelor's Degree in Economics at Boston College before working on the institutional bond trading desk at Merrill Lynch and then joining forces with Thomas Morgan Jr. to offer wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals at Morgan Stanley. They set up a dynamic wealth management team that has operated for more than eleven years since they began at Morgan Stanley.

Later on, Constantinos and Thomas Morgan Jr. started a multi-family office where they provide investment management and lifestyle services.