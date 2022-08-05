Wasatch Cash, A Home Buyer In SLC, Continues To Help Homeowners Find Solutions To Selling Their House Without A Realtor
Wasatch Cash now provides its house buying service to the entire Wasatch Front metro area including Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Layton, Ogden, Provo, and Logan
We just do things differently here. I think that's why so many homeowners reach out to us for help, even after speaking to other similar companies. Our expertise and customer service is unmatched.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wasatch Cash, a highly trusted and reliable homebuyer, is happy to announce that it is now servicing all of the Wasatch Front areas. This stretches from Provo to Logan and includes Salt Lake City, Ogden, Park City, Orem, Layton, and Bountiful, including everywhere in between. The expansion aims to help more homeowners in neighboring cities who rather sell off-market without a realtor.
According to Wasatch Cash’s spokesperson, McKay Krey, the expansion is also brought about by the increasing demand for buyers in the mentioned cities.
“We want to help as many homeowners as possible, especially those in distress and desperate life situations because of the unsellable property they have,” explained Krey. “We are opening opportunities for these sellers by expanding to these locations.”
When asked what makes a seller not qualified for Wasatch Cash’s fair cash offer, Krey replied that it could only happen if they don’t own the property they are trying to sell.
“We can pay cash for any house under any condition or situation unless the seller is not the owner,” explained Krey.
Krey added that they put into three categories why homeowners sell their houses.
These are for liquifying assets, distressed/unwanted property concerns, or simply ending stress.
The most common reasons under these three categories include foreclosure or preforeclosure, late mortgage payments, downsizing or upsizing, divorce, bankruptcy, inherited properties, and financial problems.
Krey revealed that most sellers are in desperate need of cash, which is one reason they made their house-buying process fast and easy.
On Wasatch Cash's website, a simple four-step process is illustrated how Krey's team perfected the art of evaluating houses and closing fast, so sellers get the cash they deserve when they want it—not weeks or months later.
The first step is to call the Wasatch Cash office or request an online offer via its website.
Next is to check the property. The seller meets the Wasatch Cash team and shows them their property, or they can also send photos via email.
For the third step, Wasatch Cash would review the seller’s offer and will walk them through any questions that they may have.
And then the last step is, they ask the seller to pick the date to close the deal.
They will close whenever the seller wants, the shortest time would take at least ten days.
Wasatch Cash believes that the house selling process should be easier, faster, and more painless for home sellers in Utah and surrounding cities.
They considered themselves as the "Ellis Island" of real estate investors who can turn unwanted, unused, or unprofitable property into cash.
Property owners interested to get in touch with Wasatch Cash home buyers can contact them directly using the information below.
