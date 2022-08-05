Bolivia’s Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Bolivia on the 197th anniversary of your independence on August 6.

As we celebrate Bolivia’s independence, the United States expresses its respect for Bolivia’s rich cultural heritage, and the Bolivian people’s commitment to the democratic values of inclusion and freedom of expression. We look forward to continuing to work together with the Plurinational State, to realize our shared goals of inclusive and equitable economic prosperity.

The United States wishes the people of Bolivia a joyful Independence Day.