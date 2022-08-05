Ryderwear Releases Environmentally Sustainable Workout Clothes Range, Loyalty Program

/EIN News/ -- Adelaide, Australia, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryderwear has released two new environmentally friendly collections, after months of collaboration with stakeholders and dialogue with its community. Established in 2009, Ryderwear has grown into an international brand known for its range of workout clothes and activewear – most notably its butt lifting scrunch bum leggings, hoodies and weightlifting shoes.





Since launching in the United States and Canada, Ryderwear has built a community of ardent and loyal followers – and it’s exactly this following that the company relied on when designing the RESET and Karina X environmentally friendly range.

“Our community is really what drives our strategy, they’ve been fantastic in providing constant commentary around designs, products they like and dislike, and most recently pushing forward our environmentally friendly collections” notes CEO David Lukic.

In collaboration with Karina Elle, the Karina X range was recently launched worldwide with all sports bra, leggings and women’s gym shorts’ pieces comprising 71% recycled polyester and 29% elastane. All packaging, swing tags and labels have also been made eco-friendly.

Additionally, the RESET collection launched soon after incorporates the same environmentally friendly foused material across all pieces in the range.

Both collections were consciously designed with a view for functionality and longevity, with the aim of creating long-lasting core pieces that won’t go out of style or season, while still incorporating vibrant colors that go beyond the traditional black, white and grey.

The Ryderwear Workout Range

No matter where you find yourself on your fitness journey, Ryderwear is about bridging the gap between workout clothes for both men and women that look amazing, and the ones that are functional and flattering. From staying cool during your toughest workout routines to staying away from chafing and looking like your very best version, Ryderwear’s men and women’s workout clothing line are made to win you over.

Think Ryderwear’s iconic Kai Greene signature D-Mak weightlifting shoes. Designed specifically for major lifts such as the squat and deadlift, they feature a flat sole with latex heel cushioning to keep you as close to the ground as possible for better form and stability.

Another best seller was the range of butt lifting and enhancing “scrunch bum” leggings and shorts. With lightweight fabric offering freedom of movement for all kinds of lifts, as well as stretchy scrunch bum detailing to accentuate your curves, this range has long been a best seller.

Outlet Reloaded + Loyalty Program

From the back of a garage to a global company, Ryderwear has become synonymous for being a brand made by lifters for lifters. Over the past decade, it has created an inclusive and diverse global community. And it is exactly this community that Ryderwear seeks to reward with its new Loyalty Program and Extended Outlet Offerings – offering their community greater discounts on fan favorites.

Ryderwear’s Loyalty Program, BeneFITs, enables you to earn Flexcoins, with every $1 you spend giving you 1 Flexcoin. BeneFITs members also receive rewards for special occasions such as your birthday and first – purchase anniversaries, as well as getting rewarded with extra Flexcoins by participating in the Ryderwear community.

There are also a number of other benefits available year round so live your best life with Ryderwear.



Vuk Jovanovic Ryderwear vuk -at- ryderwear.com.au