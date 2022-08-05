Several State Highways Restricted for Sealing Operations in Bucks County

08/05/2022

King of Prussia PA – Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, Aug ust 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;

Monday, August 22, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Durham Road/Gallows Hill Road/Stony Garden Road/Deerwood Lane between the Northampton County line and Route 563 (Mountainview Drive) in Haycock, Springfield, and Durham townships;

Monday, August 22, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Church Road between Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) and Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township;

Monday, August 22, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Diamond Street between Route 113 (Souderton Road) and Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township; and

Monday, August 22, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Curly Hill Road between Route 313 (Swamp Road) and Old Easton Road in Plumstead Township.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These operations help seal the roadway and limit moisture from seeping through pavement cracks.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

