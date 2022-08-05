Allegheny County Bridge Inspection Work Starts Monday

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection work on various structures in Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 8 weather permitting.

Bridge inspection work will occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late August on the following bridges:

Overhead Union Railroad bridge on Route 837 in Clairton between Mulberry Avenue and Mendelssohn Street. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.

Railroad Viaduct inspection on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Turtle Creek between Electric Avenue and Ramp B Road. Single-lane restrictions in the southbound right lane.

McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge over the Monongahela River in the cities of McKeesport and Duquesne. A traffic shift will occur on the bridge.

The northbound Route 837 ramp to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge in the City of Duquesne. Shoulder restrictions will occur on northbound Route 837 under the bridge.

Crews from HDR and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

