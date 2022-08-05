Swimming Pool Chemical Market Insights by Growing Trends and Demands Analysis to 2022-2028

Reports And Data

Growing health awareness among people, changing lifestyles, increasing construction of comfortable apartments with swimming pools Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global swimming pool chemical market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Swimming pools are foreseen as a luxury and sophisticated lifestyle. Growing health awareness among people, changing lifestyles, increasing construction of comfortable apartments with swimming pools, rising standards of living, and rising inclination towards use of swimming pools for routine exercise are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Swimming pool chemical helps in keeping the water clean. It removes the particulate organic matter including microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, and protozoa; anthropogenic particles such as skin or hair cells; and elements of personal-care products such as skin screening agents introduced in the swimming pool by the people. These chemicals are utilized on regular basis for maintenance purposes and to ensure the safety of the swimmers from various diseases. It is important to carefully manipulate the chemical balance in pools as water with wrong chemical balance can damage various parts of the pool and can also irritate eyes and skin of swimmers.

Major companies

Lonza, AGC, FMC, Solvay Chem, Olin, BASF, Axiall, Occidental, Akzo Nobel, Arkema, Zodiac, Nippon Soda, Nissan Chemical, Zeel Product, Robelle, Clorox Pool & Spa, Nanke, Surpass Chem, Ineos, Jiheng Chemicals, and Weilite.

Key Factor Analysis:

Increasing income levels, and hectic lifestyles of people, and rising need for physical activities to ease off the stress is resulting in higher preference for all the amenities including swimming pools within the same infrastructure. This is expected to lead to rising construction of luxurious apartments and corporate offices with swimming pools, gyms, spa, and other amenities. In addition, hotels and resorts are increasingly installing swimming pools to attract tourists, and thereby increasing revenue opportunities. Moreover, increasing adoption of swimming pools in schools, coupled with need for maintaining standards of international sports events for swimmers is resulting in need for maintenance of pools. These are some of the major factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global swimming pool chemical market during the forecast period.

The balance of chemicals in pool water is essential as an imbalance can damage various parts of the pool and also make the water cloudy. Additionally, high dosage of chemicals in pool water may lead to skin disease and eyes irritation in human beings. These are major factors that could restrain growth of the global market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sodium Hypochlorite

Trichlor

Dichlor

Cal Hypo

Liquid Chlorine

Algaecides

Balancers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential Pool

Commercial Pool

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

