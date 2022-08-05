Conductive Ink Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2028

Reports And Data

Growing Concerns Over Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Have Prompted Government Agencies To Consider Low-Carbon Alternative Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global conductive ink market size reached significantly value in 2020 and is expected to register double-digit revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include growing concerns over rising carbon dioxide emissions have prompted government agencies to consider low-carbon alternatives. As a result, more investment prospects for solar photovoltaic systems have opened up, which is expected to boost overall product demand over the forecast period. Demand has risen as a result of increasing application areas such as in consumer electronics and rising need for cleaner energy. Conductive is likely to continue to replace bulky circuits and energy-intensive cables going ahead, and this is expected to support market growth to a significant extent.

Environmental restrictions implemented by governments in countries around the world to prompt industries to reduce amounts of heavy materials used in devices and to replace these with lightweight and advanced materials is a key factor expected to create positive impact on market growth. In addition, rising consumer demand for compact and lightweight electronics has resulted in increased demand for product miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry. More lightweight and miniature components are being developed in order to enhance functional characteristics, minimize material input, and reduce energy consumption. Conductive inks are efficient, inexpensive, and dependable, and are commonly used to improve performance and reduce the weight of electronic components and devices by replacing traditional wire and circuit arrangements. Efforts are ongoing to produce cheaper raw material forms such as carbon and graphene, which exhibit properties that are nearly identical to silver. Both private sector and government funded entities are working to expand the range of applications for conductive inks.

Top Players in the Global Conductive Ink Market:

DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US)

Lack of chemical compatibility with most polymers, which is required for mechanical endurance, is a major impediment to growth of the conductive inks market. There is a need to develop technologies that can provide conductive inks with long-term stability for commercial applications. This challenge is most prevalent with nanoparticles inks due to the high cost of technologies required for their use. Demand for maximizing the use of conductive inks in advanced printing processes has grown as a result of emergence of new applications. Despite these flaws, increased emphasis on innovation and R&D activities is expected to result in development of more cost-effective and reliable conductive ink technologies in the future.

North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global market in 2020. The United States is the world\'s second-largest automaker, which has resulted in high demand for conductive inks in the regional market. Growth of the market in the United States is driven by large consumer base of solar energy, high disposable income, mass manufacturing capacity, and availability of a wide variety of electronic products in the market. Growth of the North America conductive ink market has also supported to a significant extent due to presence of major global players and respective manufacturing facilities in countries in the region.

Market segmentation based on Type Outlook:

Silver Flakes

Carbon / Graphene

Silver Nanoparticles

Silver Nanowire

Silver Coated Copper Nanoparticles

Carbon Nanotube Inks

Copper Flakes

Copper Nanoparticles

Copper Oxide Nanoparticle Inks

Conductive Polymer

Application Outlook:

Photovoltaics

Membrane Switches

Displays

Automotive

Bio-sensors

RFID

Printed Circuit Boards

Thermal Heating

Others

Pharmaceutical Formulation

Food & Nutrition

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

