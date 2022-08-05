Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market Size is Expected to Worth USD 3.01 Billion at a CAGR of 9.9% by 2030

Reports And Data

Rise in demand for reverse osmosis membranes in industries to curb water pollution is expected to drive market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reverse osmosis membrane market size is expected to reach USD 7.09 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid revenue growth of the reverse osmosis membrane market can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for clean drinking water and development of advanced membrane technologies. However, discharge of dense brine as waste is a restraint that can affect market revenue growth negatively.

Industrial wastewater is a major source of water pollution due to improper disposal of wastewater by companies. Many companies are disposing wastewater without treating or managing it first, which is polluting water bodies. Reverse Osmosis (RO) is used to purify wastewater before it is released into a natural water body, or allowed to flow into the drain, and thus, it provides a green water solution to meet water regulations.

RO uses no chemicals to treat wastewater, and a RO membrane can be installed in the production line of any manufacturing process that requires clean water. High-pressure pumps forces the water through a set of membranes post its entry from the tank or main feed, and these membranes act as selective barriers by capturing impurities, such as solids or salts. Different RO systems are installed with specific membranes to remove the required impurities, and the water passes through RO membranes as clean water, which can be used for several purposes. RO membranes are used frequently in the pharmaceutical industry to purify water due to their capability of rejecting 99.9% bacteria.

Top Companies: Toray Industries Inc., NX Filtration BV, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Toyobo Co Ltd., Applied Membranes Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Axeon Water Technologies, Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech), Mann+Hummel, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Among filter module segments, spiral wound segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. The spiral wound module has a flat sheet membrane wrapped around a perforated permeate collection tube. The feed flows on one side of the membrane, while the permeate is collected on the other side of the membrane, and it spirals in towards the central collection tube. Spiral wound elements come in multiple configurations with different spacers, membrane types, lengths, and diameters that allow them to be used in a wide range of applications. These elements have a very high packing density, surpassing the packing density of plate and frame, tubular, and capillary configurations. Spiral wound module is the most popular module in the industry for reverse osmosis membranes.

Among application segments, wastewater treatment & reuse segment is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Wastewater treatment is a process used to remove contaminants from wastewater and convert it into an effluent that can be returned to the water cycle. Strong economic growth with rapid urbanization is resulting in exponential rise in drinking water demand and wastewater generation, as an alarmingly high 70% of urban wastewater flows untreated into rivers/seas. Companies such as Suez are specialists in water treatment and are developing wastewater treatment solutions, which can be adapted to local conditions and can meet health standards, and protect water resources and biodiversity. Development of such advanced solutions is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Reverse osmosis membrane market in Asia-Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid urbanization and increasing initiatives taken by governments of various countries in the region, for providing water access to all through different programs. In addition, expanding industrial activities, along with growing demand for water purifiers in both residential and commercial buildings in countries, such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, India, and others, are driving revenue growth of the reverse osmosis membrane market in the region.

In August 2021, The Pau Bearn Pyrenees Agglomeration Community had entrusted the operation of a wastewater decontamination plant in Lescar and construction of methanization and methanation plants to a consortium led by Suez and composed of Storengy, Egis, Sogea/Vinci and Camborde Architectes. The contract generating cumulative revenue of USD 89.41 million will be for a period of 17 years.

