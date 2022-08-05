Face Shield Market Size is Expected to Grow USD 2,988.5 million at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for face shields from various industries and increasing number of airborne infections are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global face shield market size is expected to reach USD 4,878.7 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is supported by increasing use of face shields in various settings to offer protection against virus infection and/spread, chemical splashes, contact with synthetic substances, and other potential risks and hazards. Two main types of face shields are full face shields and half face shields. These products are produced from polycarbonate and cellulose acetate. Face shields are widely used in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, and transportation.

Furthermore, emergence of advanced technologies will enhance face shield market growth during the forecast period. Face shield manufacturers are using 3D printing machines for manufacturing processes. 3D printing uses computer implemented designs to make 3-dimensional objects with the help of a layering technique, also known as additive manufacturing. Adidas, for instance, joined hands with Carbon in April 2020 to develop protective equipment for providing relief amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration resulted in the creation of 3D-printed face shields. In addition, following the COVID-19 pandemic, governments in various countries increased funding across the healthcare sector to enable better safety measures are deployed.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

By type, full face shield segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising acceptance of this product owing to easy availability and more cost-effective products is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Full face shields are also extensively used in construction, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. These are gaining popularity owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as being used to protect workers from workplace hazards. Full face shields are available in various types comprising headband, pivot, disposable and wide face shield, food-grade plastic shield, and face shields with built-in glass.

By end-use, manufacturing segment contributed largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing requirement of face shields in manufacturing facilities to ensure safety of personnel is a factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Face shields can be used to protect workers from chemical splashes, heat and toxic fumes and gasses emitted during welding processes, and other potential industrial hazards that can occur during manufacture or processing of various products.

Demand for face shields is increasing at a rapid pace owing to ongoing technological advancements and launch of new designs in the market. Also, rapid expansion of healthcare and manufacturing industries in North America and rising number of COVID-19 cases are expected to support demand for face shields.

Face shield market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Steady developments in healthcare infrastructure, increasing initiatives by governments in developing countries to reduce workplace hazards, and increasing number of COVID-19 cases are some factors attributable to rapid growth of the market in this region.

Companies in the market report include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Cardinal Health, Honeywell International Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Dymax Group, Sanax Protective Products, Prestige Ameritech, Paulson Manufacturing Corp, Hua Hygieia Industry Co., Ltd., and Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Market Segmnetation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Full Face Shield

Half Face Shield

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Construction

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Disposable

Reusable

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polycarbonate

Cellulose Acetate

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

