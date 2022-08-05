Psychic Medium Rose Claire to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For centuries, we have been fascinated by the mystic world of psychics and the demand for new age practices has been dramatically rising in popularity. While some skeptics dismiss it as “woo woo,” most of us have benefited from psychic readings that have given us insight to some of the answers we seek. Although we want to avoid psychics who are “fakes,” there are some so incredibly gifted that they who go over and above typical psychics by giving us the tools we need to move forward in greater light, love, and harmony.

Rose Claire is a sought after, successful Psychic Medium, writer, editor, business owner, and teacher. She holds a Master’s Degree in Exceptional Student Education and a Bachelor’s in Sociology.

“My work is focused on using Tarot and astrology to provide the clarity people need, which empowers them to make better life decisions. When we are able to break through barriers we acquire focus, self-awareness, and life changing insight. In such difficult times of unprecedented uncertainty, now more than ever, we are in urgent need of mental emotional support and healing along with positive life changes. Through my work, people can deeply reflect on their lives and envision a more enlightened, happier future ahead.”

Rose says Tarot is the most ideal tool for self-discovery. With a Tarot reading, we acquire new perspectives based on the interpretation of the cards. On the other hand, astrology is based more on archetypes and how they relate to one another, although Tarot and astrology strongly intertwine to help us reconnect with our inner selves. While astrology focuses on planetary movements, Tarot depends on the reader’s interpretation of the cards. With positive, encouraging guidance, Rose helps us become self-aware of our issues and concerns so can take our next steps with renewed confidence and greater perception.

As a medium, Rose connects us with those who have passed on. Although she emphasizes that she does not control what spirit comes through, they deliver messages for those struggling with loss and provide much needed comfort and solace to soothe our aching, grief-stricken hearts.

Rose’s approach to every psychic readings is one of compassion. For instance, if we ask her if a past lover will come back to us after a break up, even if the answer is not what we want to hear, Rose delivers practical, heartfelt guidance reassuring us that we have the power to alter the trajectory of life by making changes to ourselves and living in a higher vibration. We live more lighthearted, at ease, feeling on top of the world!

Aside from her readings, Rose expertly shares her gifts by teaching classes in psychic development, mediumship, and reading Tarot cards. Additionally, she helps writers, actors and artists tap into their intuitive, creative sides so they can thrive in their professional careers.

According to Rose, we are all like onions with many layers that we shed over time to uncover our truth, purpose and passion. She encourages us to seek out psychics like herself as a path to self-discovery so we can embrace new possibilities. Living and appreciating ourselves help us live healthier, happier lives.

“I absolutely love guiding my clients and helping them find comfort and purpose through my guidance. When we live in fulfillment and understand ourselves more intuitively, we flourish, and I offer the right tools to discover your joy. My mission is to help you obtain a wonderful life that is right within your reach.”

Close Up Radio will feature Rose Claire in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday August 9th at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.roseclaire.net

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno