From 2020 To 2027, The Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 11.3 %

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is a significant factor in stimulating market demand.

Market Size – USD 2,539.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends –The growing necessity of safe drinking water, particularly in the emerging economies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market is projected to be worth USD 6,001.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its rising demand in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air disinfection, process water disinfection, and surface disinfection. Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is an exceptionally efficient way to destroy pathogenic microbes, comprising bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, responsible for causing infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are responsible for mortality in over 17 million people annually. Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is of immense importance in combatting microbial contamination in water. Nonetheless, microbes should be appropriately exposed to ultraviolet light for effective water disinfection. This equipment is deployed for use in applications extending from the residential homes’ drinking water purification to water supply disinfection of the whole municipality to industrial wastewater treatment.

The Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, a new product-line of Xylem’s closed ultraviolet disinfection equipment, Wedeco Acton PE, was launched for application in salt water and hard water systems. The product is developed for disinfection purpose in aquaria, well boats, zoos, aquaculture farms, saltwater hot springs, and similar places with saltwater surroundings.

The reactor chamber contributed to a substantial market share in 2019 as it physically encompasses the lamp and quartz sleeve. Besides, it regulates the flow of water through the equipment. There many types of reactors present (e.g., boot or axial shape) and can be obtained with ports in several sizes depending on the design and the flow-rate the product is supposed to serve.

Infections contracted in healthcare centers and hospitals are a major contributor to global mortalities. The surrounding environment bears a high significance in disease transmission, and innovative technologies such as UV disinfectant systems are being introduced into healthcare centers to mitigate the environmental transmission route of diseases. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is a novel technology with high prospects in microbial disinfection.

In the residential application, ultraviolet disinfectant equipment finds usage in drinking water disinfection owing to the increasing population and diminishing freshwater resources is projected to drive the market demand in the forecast period.

Leading Companies of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Controller Units

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

