Irrigation Controllers Market Size to Reach USD 3,043.8 Million with 14.7% CAGR by 2028
Rising demand for irrigation controllers in lawns & gardens is the key factor driving market revenue growthNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global irrigation controllers market size is expected to reach USD 3,043.8 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for better sports grounds and increasing use of irrigation controllers for both indoor & outdoor landscapes are key factors driving market revenue growth. Irrigation controllers are very important to use a large volume of water at the proper moment to produce maximum agricultural yield and high levels of water & chemical efficiency. Due to limited supplies of water under drought-like circumstances in many locations, smart irrigation equipment like controllers are recommended since they administer the right amount of water when it is needed, thereby, saving both water and money. Unlike conventional irrigation systems, smart irrigation systems tailor watering schedules and run automatically to match the demands of individual crops or lawns. The two forms of smart irrigation technologies available are weather-based and sensor-based controllers. Weather-based controllers use local weather data, as well as evaporation from the soil surface and transpiration from the plant surface, to modify irrigation schedules. Sensor-based irrigation controllers are buried in the root zone and read the data of moisture content level to give water automatically.
Smartphones have been gaining popularity for several years. Smart deployments are increasingly reliant on these devices. Smart irrigation controller manufacturers are primarily focusing on incorporating smartphone control features into their devices. Majority of smart house irrigation controller manufacturers are also concentrating on incorporating functions that allow communication via smart home systems via voice. The smart irrigation controller is a very recent product.
Several experiments are being conducted to develop novel products with improved capabilities and operating efficiency. Additional features, such as soil health analytics and drone integration, have been added to products by companies. Smart irrigation controllers will have a bright future because of advancements in communication technologies and product development.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
• Weather-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, because of its widespread use in golf course irrigation, urban landscaping, and other personal activities like nursery and gardening. Weather irrigation system, also known as a smart controller or ET, supplies water only on specific areas in small amounts after automatically modifying itself based on local weather.
• Smart controllers segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global irrigation controllers market over the forecast period. Smart controllers help to reduce wastage of water and enable reinvestment in new and better irrigation technology, ensuring long-term sustainability and responsible irrigation.
• Sprinkler irrigation segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Sprinkler irrigation controllers are used for controlling irrigation of grasses and turf in gardens, lawns, sports, and golf fields as urbanization, industrialization, and population continues to increase and expand. Sprinkler irrigation controllers aid in the displacement of water across long distances, thereby, reducing water usage.
• Agriculture segment is expected to grow at the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Smart irrigation controllers are increasingly being used in agricultural applications like open fields and greenhouses to improve crop quality and save water usage. In addition, government initiatives about water conservation, as well as lower cost of smart irrigation controllers, are expected to improve farmer demand for the system.
• Market in North America accounted for significant revenue share in the global irrigation controllers market in 2020. The widespread use of smart irrigation controllers in big commercial farms, golf courses, and residential landscaping in US is one of the key elements fueling the market revenue growth.
• Major companies profiled in the market report are Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc, Holman Industries, and NaanDanJain Irrigation Ltd.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global irrigation controllers market based on type, product type, irrigation type, installation type, control type, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Weather-based
• Sensor-based
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Smart Controllers
• Tap Timers
• Basic Controllers
Irrigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Sprinkler Irrigation
• Drip Irrigation
Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Modular
• Fixed
Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• AC Powered
• Battery Operated
• Wi-Fi Controller
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Agriculture
• Non-agriculture
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Sweden
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of APAC
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of LATAM
• MEA
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o South Africa
o Israel
o Rest of MEA
