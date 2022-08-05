Food Dryer Market Worth US$ 2435.2 million by 2028 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Dryer is defined as a machine of heat under controlled conditions, to remove the water present in foods by evaporation to yield solid products. It differs from evaporation, which yields concentrated liquid products. The main purpose of drying is to extend the shelf-life of foods by reducing their in-water activity. Micro-organisms which cause food spoilage and decay and many of the enzymes which promote undesired changes in the chemical composition of the food are unable to grow, multiply or function in the absence of sufficient water.



Food Dryer market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue.

Food Dryer market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1902.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2435.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% during the review period.

Food Dryer Market Segmentation: -

Segment by Type:

Conduction Type

Convection Type

Radiation Type

Segment by Application:

Processed Food Drying

Plant Food Drying

Animal Food Drying

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Asia-Pacific is the major region of the global market, which takes about 45% market share.

Key Players in the Food Dryer Market: -

Buhler

GEA Group

Andritz

Tetra Pak

SPX FLOW

FAVA

Nyle Systems

CPM Wolverine Proctor

Bucher Unipektin AG

OKAWARA

Turatti Group

Kuroda Industries

BINDER Dehydration

Heinzen Manufacturing

Shandong HuaNuo

Buhler, GEA Group , Andritz, Tetra Pak and SPX FLOW are the leaders of the Food Dryer industry, which take about 25% market share.

