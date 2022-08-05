Global Healthcare IT Market Size – Forecasts to 2027
Philips Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Apollo, Hewlett-Packard, Max Healthcare Ltd., McKesson Corporation, EClinicalworks, Athenahealth Inc., GE Healthcare, and Carestream Health among others, are some of the key players in the healthcare IT market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Healthcare IT Market is projected to grow from USD 321.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 822.5 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR value of 20.2% from 2022 to 2027.
The market is driven by the growing investment in healthcare facilities by governments across developing regions, adoption of new surgical technology, growth of medical tourism, a growing number of hospitals, growing geriatric population, increasing need for surgical intervention, and rising demand for non-invasive surgical procedures.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare IT Market - Forecast to 2027’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the electronic health records segment is expected to be the largest segment in the healthcare IT market from 2022 to 2027
- The APAC region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Electronic Health Records
- Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems
- Electronic Prescribing Systems
- Tele-Healthcare
- Clinical Information Systems
- PACs
- Laboratory Information Systems
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
