Global Healthcare IT Market Size – Forecasts to 2027

Philips Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Apollo, Hewlett-Packard, Max Healthcare Ltd., McKesson Corporation, EClinicalworks, Athenahealth Inc., GE Healthcare, and Carestream Health among others, are some of the key players in the healthcare IT market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Healthcare IT Market is projected to grow from USD 321.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 822.5 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR value of 20.2% from 2022 to 2027.



The market is driven by the growing investment in healthcare facilities by governments across developing regions, adoption of new surgical technology, growth of medical tourism, a growing number of hospitals, growing geriatric population, increasing need for surgical intervention, and rising demand for non-invasive surgical procedures.





Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare IT Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the electronic health records segment is expected to be the largest segment in the healthcare IT market from 2022 to 2027

The APAC region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Philips Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Apollo, Hewlett-Packard, Max Healthcare Ltd., McKesson Corporation, EClinicalworks, Athenahealth Inc., GE Healthcare, and Carestream Health among others, are some of the key players in the healthcare IT market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/healthcare-it-market





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Electronic Health Records

Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

Electronic Prescribing Systems

Tele-Healthcare

Clinical Information Systems

PACs

Laboratory Information Systems

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238