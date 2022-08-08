OBSESH AND BEASY UNITE TO LAUNCH WORLD’S FIRST WEB3 PEER-TO-PEER NFT MARKETPLACE BUILT FOR AMATEUR ATHLETES AND FANS
The new NFT-enabled marketplace allows amateur athletes to mint, create, trade, and manage their name, image, and likeness, across the blockchain.
At UNC, we are dedicated to providing our student-athletes access to cutting-edge platforms, group licensees, products, support, and education to maximize their NIL.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh, the first female-founded peer-to-peer digital sports marketplace connecting athlete creators and their super fans, announced today an exclusive, multi-year strategic partnership with Blockchain Made Easy (dba BEASY), a turnkey blockchain and IP management platform, to establish the most innovative NIL commercialization marketplace ever built for amateur athletes. This new partnership will give independent athlete creators and user-communities a powerful new set of tools to create, manage, transact, and distribute digital ownership through non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
— Kara Cannizzaro, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Together, the partnership will help simplify the young creator market for student-athletes and provide a one-stop destination for the next generation of collectives and user communities.
“We are thrilled to be announcing our expansion into NFTs that connect the next generation of fans to their idols in new and exciting ways,” said Tracy Benson, CEO & Cofounder of Obsesh. “This partnership builds upon our commitment to deliver high-passion, high-value digital products to the sports community. A key theme in our company is helping college athletes become owners of their destiny faster and our partnership is a catalyst to make this easier!”
“We could not have found a better go-to-market partner than Obsesh for the highly engaged sports community,” said Bob Kramich, CEO and Founder of BEASY. “We built BEASY for people who don’t understand blockchain technology yet want to use it and leverage its incredible benefits. Obsesh is a decentralized, P2P online marketplace running on top of BEASY's Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) infrastructure. Together, we enable athletes to interact and trade with communities of fans and brands worldwide like never before and with a level of trust and security simply not possible until blockchain.”
The BEASY-enabled Obsesh NFT marketplace will debut to more than 800 student-athletes at the University of North Carolina Tar Heels hosted Carolina NIL Social on August 22, 2022.
“At UNC, I’m proud to say that we are student-athlete first. We are focused on student-athlete empowerment and are dedicated to providing our student-athletes access to cutting-edge platforms, group licensees, products, support, and education to maximize their NIL,” said Kara Cannizzaro, Director of Engagement and Development at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Use of university marks will be officially licensed through CLC, the University’s licensing agent. Player rights for the Beasy NFT program are officially licensed via The Brandr Group's (TBG) group rights program license, which TBG manages on behalf of UNC athletes. Additional information and updates can be found at https://www.obsesh.com/ or
www.easybeasy.com.
About Obsesh
Obsesh is the first female-led peer-to-peer digital sports marketplace for top Athletes to connect and transact with fans. The California company is accelerated and backed by top global sports tech funds and innovators including Stadia Ventures, Underdog Ventures, Nations Ventures, Brian Garrett of Crosscut Ventures, Paul Briccault of Amplify.LA, Chad Hurley, YouTube Founder, Former CEO, and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS Los Angeles Football Club. To learn more on Obsesh, visit https://www.obsesh.com/.
About BEASY
Blockchain Made Easy known as BEASY™ is a plug-and-play, industry agnostic Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform making the transformation to Web3 easy for global enterprises and aspiring entrepreneurs. BEASY features an NFT management service enabling anyone to mint, sell, co-own and track revenues using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), directly from their own ecommerce website and across popular secondary NFT marketplaces. For more information, visit www.easybeasy.com.
