Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ALA)

The company ended quarter four and year 2022 with several developments within both its OroMist and cell therapy pipeline candidates. The company's lead candidate within the OroMist platform, Zolpimist®, was commercialized by its licensing and distribution partner STADA Australia. Arovella is currently in the process of implementing a more elegant and user-friendly child-resistant lock and will receive a milestone payment of $40,000 in addition to a 10% royalty on the enhanced product. STADA Australia also has the option to expand its footprint by commercializing the product in New Zealand. Additionally, the company also received approval for Zolpimist® by the Chile Ministry of Health, allowing Teva (Arovella's licensing and distribution partner in Chile, Mexico, and Brazil) to progress towards commercialization in Chile. In another development within the OroMist platform, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, the development, licensing, and distribution partner for ALA-001 (Sumatriptan), had indicated its intention to cease the previously signed agreement for ALA-001. Arovella was granted a patent for Anagrelide (cancer treatment under development within the OroMist platform) with an expiry of December 2035. The company is likely to out-license Anagrelide's intellectual property given that the primary focus of the company currently remains its cell therapy pipeline. Post its in-licensing of the iNKT cell therapy platform in June 2021, the company in-licensed the rights to a novel monoclonal antibody that targets the DKK-1 peptide from MD Anderson Cancer Center. The two licensed CAR immunotherapies aim to target highly expressed CD1d, CD19, and DKK1 antigens. The company's lead cell therapy CAR-iNKT, off-the-shelf immunotherapy, had shown strong pre-clinical trial results against CD19-expressing cancers. The company entered into a commercial agreement with Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics (Q-Gen), the cell therapy manufacturing arm of the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute (QIMR Berghofer), to manufacture ALA-101 (CAR-iNKT) for clinical trials.

The company ended the quarter and the year with an operating cash burn of A$2.04 million and A$6.82 million, respectively. The operating cash burn included the A$549 thousand final payment to HC Berlin Pharma (HCBP) under the negotiated settlement in 2018. The cash and cash equivalents at the end of fourth quarter were reported at A$6.07 million. Valuation - We have updated our financial model incorporating the updated discount rate, cash balance, changes in shares outstanding, and comparable company analysis. Additionally, we have updated our sales and margin estimates for Zolpimist for Australia and its expected launch in Chile, Mexico, and Brazil. Our updated valuation methodology yielded a per-share value of A$0.08 per share contingent on successful execution by the company.



About Arovella Therapeutics Limited

Arovella Therapeutics is a Biotechnology company that reformulates existing drugs for oro-mucosal administration and has recently licensed novel cancer immunotherapies in early development phase. The company is targeting certain disease areas and developing therapies that help people to live longer and healthier lives.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms including Factset, Morningstar, and Thomson One.

