Clay Absorbers Market to Surpass US$ 6.12 Billion by 2032 Amid Growing Cases of Oil and Chemical Spills; States Fact.MR

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global clay absorbers market size is set to be valued at US$ 4.03 Billion in 2022. The market is projected to reach US$ 6.12 Billion by the end of 2032.

From 2022 to 2032, the global clay absorbers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%. Residential and commercial sectors are expected to drive sales of oil-only clay absorbers over the next few years due to their ease of use and smooth transportation.

Increasing use of clay absorbers in a wide range of industries, including automobile, petroleum & natural gas, and plant infrastructure is likely to augment growth in the market. In addition, rising awareness about environmental pollution and implementation of stringent laws to curb chemical and oil spills are anticipated to boost growth.

As per Fact.MR, increasing number of cases associated with oil and chemical spills on land and in water is projected to spur growth. As per the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation Limited (ITOPF), nearly 164,000 tons of oil were lost in the 2010s from tanker spills of 7 tons and above. These numbers are set to grow at a considerable pace in the next decade, thereby pushing demand for clay absorbers.

To reduce the humidity level in a room or an enclosed space, clay-filled packets or buckets are often placed to absorb the excess moisture. Thus, need for packets filled with clay absorbers is set to surge in the evaluation period, especially in areas with high humidity.

Key Takeaways:

Europe clay absorbers market is projected to hold a share of approximately 25.6% in 2022.

The global clay absorbers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032.

North America clay absorbers market is estimated to generate a share of about 32.1% in 2022.

By end user, the automotive category is set to dominate the global clay absorbers market by generating the lion’s share during 2022 to 2032.

The global clay absorbers market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 6.12 Billion in 2032.





Growth Drivers:

Increasing use of clay absorbers to extract gases and liquids from numerous objects and substances is projected to boost growth.

Rising adoption of relatively low-cost clay absorbers to help absorb moisture in basements, kitchens, and bathrooms is likely to fuel growth.

Restraints:

As clay absorbents can be reactive to various types of chemicals and similar spills, their demand may decline in the assessment period.





Competitive Landscape:

The global clay absorber market is competitive in nature, with the presence of a large number of key players. The majority of them are investing huge sums in online marketing activities. Some of the others are striving to expand their product ranges to strengthen their position in the global market.

Meanwhile, several other key players are collaborating with local companies to co-develop innovative products for the chemical and material sector.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

CETCO

Trisoplast

Tolsa

ENVIGEO

The Filter Presses Co. Ltd.

German Water & Energy (GWE)

Sipag Bisalta S.p.A.

Carcarc Ltd.

Agru America, Inc.

GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS (UK) LTD

Heijmans Blackwell Remediation Ltd.

Industrie De Nora S.p.A

More Valuable Insights on Clay Absorbers Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on clay absorbers market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of clay absorbers through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Oil-only Clay Absorbers

Universal Product Clay Absorbers

Spill Kit Clay Absorbers

Safety Product Clay Absorbers

By Application:

Absorbents

Performance Aggregates

By End User:

Automotive

Environmental Remediation

Fracking

Oil & Gas

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Key Questions Covered in the Clay Absorbers Market Report

What is the projected value of the clay absorbers market in 2022?

At what rate will the global clay absorbers market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the clay absorbers market ?

Which region is expected to lead in the global clay absorbers market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the clay absorbers market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the clay absorbers market during the forecast period?

