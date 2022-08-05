Realtor Aroma | JPAR Realty Hosts a “DRAW THIS HOUSE” Contest - Open House Sat 8.6.22 (12-3pm) at Luxury Mesquite, TX
Realtor Aroma will pass drawing forms at luxury OPEN HOUSE 6628 Theale Court, Mesquite, TX 75126, this Saturday 8/6/22 - 12:00-3:00pm for prizesMESQUITE, TEXAS, U.S.A, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “DRAW THIS HOUSE” Drawing Contest Hosted at Open House in Luxury Mesquite, TX. Helping kids envision their future home design & expand artistic drawing talents while touring with family an Open House at a luxury Mesquite NEW built and find creative ways to stay busy.
Families are always busy finding ways to keep their kids Happy, safe and entertained. Especially while going on home showings to find the best to buy. The spike in TX summer heat and interest rates is what families deal with in this “lovely” market, they want to keep their kids time well occupies especially during running from one house to another.
Aroma, the listing Realtor | JPAR Realty came up with a clever idea for kids by creating a “Home Draw & Color Contest” to envision their future home. She will pass forms for kids to draw the front of this luxury house with (5bd, 3.5 bth, 3,459s/ft) - 6628 Theale Court, Mesquite, TX while touring during the Open House on this Saturday 8/6/22 from 12:00-3:00pm.
“Color your heart out!” says Aroma. She asks participants to be as creative as possible since this won't just be for the sake of coloring but Aroma and Sellers will give out prizes for best contest submission. How it works: * Attend the Open House. * Get a drawing sheet during the Open House tour. * Create & write a FUN Tagline “TITLE” include the address about the house *Once participants have drawn, colored/decorated their drawings they will need to simply *hang it in their windows for all the neighborhood to see. *Take a picture of their masterpiece displayed in their windows and *post the image to REALTOR Aroma’s Facebook page.
Picking the winner… winners will be judged on creativity paired with whomever's creation receives the most “Likes” with PRIZES AWARDED:
1st Place - $25
2nd Place - $20
3rd Place - $15
Winners will be announced on CLOSING Day (house SOLD) on Aroma’s Facebook page and will be direct messaged to claim their prize! Participants are encouraged to bring their friends to the Open House to get a form to draw and submit for the prize. Kids invite your friends and family to “LIKE” your drawings on Aroma’s FB Page. Make sure to take pictures and post to Aroma’s Page! Kids with a birth-day date of (8/6/22) will receive a HAPPY BIRTHDAY Balloon at the Open House.
Realtor Aroma is dedicated to providing support to our community. She will always continue to provide innovative ways to help, support & come up with creative ideas to keep our community engaged and Proudly moving forward! Contact Aroma to Sell or Buy a Residential or Commercial property. Please follow Aroma Zidan on Facebook.
Realtor Aroma Zidan | JPAR Realty
###
For any questions or for more information please call or text Realtor Aroma 424-230-4207.
Aroma Zidan
Realtor
+1 424-230-4207
email us here