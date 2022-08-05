Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2022 - Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global molecular diagnostics market size reached US$ 17.22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.19 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Molecular diagnostics refer to a set of laboratory tests that sequence the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), or cell proteins of an individual to analyze biomarkers of potential diseases. They assist in diagnosing and monitoring infections, detecting risks, assessing therapy response, etc. Presently, molecular diagnostics are gaining extensive traction in pharmacogenomics, microbiology, genetic disease screening, oncology, blood screening, etc. In addition to this, they have become an essential aspect of patient-tailored interventions and therapeutics. As a result, molecular diagnostics are extensively utilized by hospitals, laboratories, and research institutes for the early detection of diseases, coagulation, human leukocyte antigen typing, etc.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions, including neurological disorders, cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), etc., is primarily driving the molecular diagnostics market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing devices is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of several favorable policies, including fast approvals of diagnostic products by government bodies across numerous countries, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing investments in R&D activities to develop innovative devices that offer enhanced accuracy, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, faster results, etc., are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for personalized treatment, improving healthcare infrastructures, and numerous technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the global molecular diagnostics market over the forecasted period.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Biomerieux SA

• Danaher Corporation

• Diasorin Molecular LLC (DiaSorin)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

• Hologic Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• Qiagen

• Quidel Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Breakup by Product:

• Reagents and Kits

• Instruments

• Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

• Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR)

• Hybridization

• DNA Sequencing

• Microarray

• Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Infectious Diseases Diagnostics

• Oncology

• Genetic Testing

• Blood Screening

• Others

Breakup by End Users:

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

