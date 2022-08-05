Space Robotics Market Industry Analysis by 2030 | Increasing use of robotic vehicles for space-related projects

Emergen Research Logo

Space Robotics Market Size – USD 4.32 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%

Increasing collaborations between space agencies and companies and major software developing companies is a key factor driving space robotics market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global space robotics market size reached USD 4.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart robotic systems is a key factor driving market revenue growth. The demand for space robots is increasing due to the requirement for effective geostationary satellite repair, servicing, and maintenance. The main reasons influencing demand for space robotics technology are cost-effectiveness, increased productivity, and capability to function in the harsh environment of space. Furthermore, highly developed robotics systems are necessary for the realisation of future space initiatives like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) lunar surface innovation effort and on-orbit manufacturing and assembly in the International Space Station (ISS).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

Oceaneering International, Inc., Northrop Grumman, Motiv Space System, Inc., Metecs, LLC, Maxar Technologies, Intuitive Machines, LLC, Astrobotic Technology, Inc., Altius Space Machines, Motiv Space Systems, Inc., Ispace, Inc., Olis Robotics, and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, Inc.

Robotics and autonomous systems are essential to the ongoing and next missions of space exploration. Robots designed specifically for space missions can carry out a variety of jobs, including satellite service and maintenance, satellite repair, and exploration. By giving astronauts better handling capabilities, the robots increase human capacity to operate and explore in space. The multi-disciplinary approach used in engineering and space science is represented by modern space robots. As a result, a wider range of uses for space robotics technology now exist, from helping the crew to independently operating on a new planet's surface.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

According to the solution, the space robotics market is anticipated to be led in 2018 by the satellite servicing segment. The need for space-based services such as satellite servicing, de-orbiting, surface mobility, and resupply services is on the rise, and this is what is driving the expansion of the satellite servicing market.

The near space application of the space robotics market is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR growth over the course of the forecast period. The necessity for resupply flights for the International Space Station (ISS), on-orbit satellite production, and the growing requirement to maintain the current geosynchronous satellites are all factors contributing to the growth of the near space market.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Presence of major market companies such as Northrop Grumman, Redwire Corporation, and others play a key role in driving market revenue growth in this region. These companies are investing significantly in the construction of new manufacturing facilities and developing innovative robotic systems that precisely fulfill end-user requirements. On 13 September 2021 for instance, Northrop Grumman, which is a leading aerospace, defense, and security company headquartered in Virginia, U.S., announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary – Space Logistics – is preparing to launch a new servicing vehicle equipped with a robotic arm for satellites maintenance.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)Solution

Autonomous Sensors and Systems

Robotics and Subsystems

Software

Others

Services

Satellite Servicing

On-orbit Assembly

Surface Mobility

De-orbiting Services

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Near Space

Space Operations

Space Exploration

Space Transportation

In Space 3D Printing

Others

Deep Space

Space Transportation

Space Exploration

Ground

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Government

Defense Department

Space Agencies

Others

Commercial

Private Satellite Operators

Launch Service Providers

Others

𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧;

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Space Robotics Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

