SSL VPN Market Share 2022 - Size, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Outlook, Demand and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “SSL VPN Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global SSL VPN market reached a value of US$ 5.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.87 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.20% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Industry Definition and Application:

Secure socket layer virtual private network (SSL VPN) refers to a security technology utilized for encrypting network communications. There are two types of SSL VPN, namely SSL portal VPN and SSL tunnel VPN. It protects site-to-site connectivity through an authenticated system.

Global SSL VPN Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the augmenting demand for cost-effective and flexible security solutions. Additionally, the increasing trend of Bring Your Device (BYOD) and work from home (WFH) options due to the sudden coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is propelling the market growth. The rising prevalence of cyber-crimes and fraudulent online activities have catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid development in connected technologies and integration of cloud-based SSL solutions by end-users enhances the overall performance, which is creating a positive market outlook. Other growth-inducing factors include extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced SSL VPNs and collaborations between companies.

Global SSL VPN Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Array Networks Inc.

• Barracuda Networks Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• F5 Inc.

• New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. (Tsinghua Unisplendour (Group) Co. Ltd)

• Oracle Corporation

• Pulse Secure LLC (Ivanti)

• QNO Technology Inc.

• Sangfor Technologies Inc.

• Sonicwall Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, mode of remote access and organization size.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Mode of Remote Access:

• Clientless Mode

• Thin-Client Mode

• Tunnel Mode

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

