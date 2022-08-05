Feed Acidifiers Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 4,148.9 Million by 2028

Reports And Data

Rising awareness about animal health and feed quality is the key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global feed acidifiers market size is expected to reach USD 4,148.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing consumption of meat products, rising government funding, and growing public awareness about use of feed acidifiers in animal feed are key factors driving market revenue growth. Feed additives are nutritional supplements given to farm animals, which ensure that these animals are well-nourished. Vitamins, fatty acids, minerals, and amino acids are commonly found in feed additives. Majority of such elements are not found in foods ordinarily consumed by these animals, thereby, necessitating the need for an external source of nutrients. Minerals and vitamins are micronutrients that are needed in small amounts and must be received from outside sources because the body is unable to process it. Amino acids and fatty acids are macronutrients that the body requires in big amounts and can digest on its own.

Feed additives such as soy, maize, rice, wheat, and other grains and cereals are used in order to provide more nutrition to livestock animals. Acidifiers are added to animal feed as a preservative and to help reduce growth of bacteria and other pathogens.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• Propionic acid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The most widely used feed acidifier on the market is propionic acid. As an organically based acidifier, its use as a feed additive is advantageous because it is safe for animals, humans, and the environment. Propionic acid is primarily utilized as a nutritional supplement and as an important source of feed additive. It can also be used as a preservative in animal feed since it inhibits bacterial development in molds. Propionic acid's preservation effect aids in prevention of feed nutrient losses and mycotoxin development. Propionic acid also aids in prevention of reproductive issues, digestive issues, and immunological weakness in livestock. Propionic acid's dominance in the feed acidifiers industry is largely due to these factors.

• Dry segment is expected to expand at significant revenue CAGR in the global feed acidifiers market over the forecast period. Because of the ease of use, storage, and transportability, the majority of companies in this market offer their products in dry form.

• Blended compound segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Because blended feed acidifiers are more inexpensive for individual, group, and corporate farmers, they will continue to be the economical choice for feed acidifiers. They are also less difficult to administer to livestock. Their varied makeup makes them easier to digest for livestock.

• Poultry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global feed acidifiers market in 2020. Unlike pig and beef, poultry flesh is commonly consumed and has few religious restrictions. Natural feedstuffs can only cover a portion of a poultry's mineral needs, necessitating the use of feed supplements like acidifiers in feed compositions. Antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) are routinely used in poultry feed to help improve poultry health. These acidifiers help keep the pH in poultry stomachs stable, allowing proteolytic enzymes to activate and operate properly.

• Market in Europe accounted for significant revenue share in the global feed acidifiers market in 2020. Various governments around the European Union have also tightened the rules and regulations governing what European farmers can feed their cattle. Healthy compounds and components, as well as substances and elements that boost livestock's general and gut health, are increasingly required by European governments.

• Major companies profiled in the market report are BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries, Kemira Oyj, Perstorp Holding AB, Novus International, Inc., Corbion N.V., Anpario PLC, PeterLabs Holdings Berhad, and JEFO Nutrition Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global feed acidifiers market based on type, nature, form, compound, livestock, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Propionic Acid

• Formic Acid

• Lactic Acid

• Citric Acid

• Malic Acid

• Sorbic Acid

• Others

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Organic Feed Acidifiers

• Inorganic Feed Acidifiers

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Dry

• Liquid

Compound Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Blended Compound

• Single Compound

Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Poultry

• Swine

• Ruminants

• Aquaculture

• Pets

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

