Sucralose Market To Reach USD 6.11 Billion By 2027: Research Study by Reports and Data

The Global Sucralose market is forecast to reach USD 6.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sucralose market is forecast to reach USD 6.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing awareness about the adverse impact of consuming excesses amount of added sugar on the metabolism and overall health of an individual is an integral factor, opening various venues for expansion of the sucralose market. Such awareness among the consumers has resulted in elevating preference for artificial sweeteners like sucralose, which has zero-calorie. One of the most common sucralose-based product is Splenda. This type of artificial sweetener is 400–700 times sweeter than sugar, and it is considered to be safe for the consumption of diabetic patients. Unlike many other popular sweeteners, it does not have a bitter aftertaste. Thus, the rising incidence rate of diabetes and elevating focus of the food & beverage industry on expanding their product line and making those products appropriate for diabetic patients is supporting the growth of the sector. The favorable comparison of this artificial sweetener with other low-calorie sweeteners in terms of stability, taste, and is one of the major reasons for its commercial success.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by this region is attributed to the high rate of obesity, the elevating number of diabetic patients, and the high demand for confectionaries, which is supporting the growth of the industry in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Sucralose market held a market share of USD 3.86 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.2% during the forecast period.

• In context to Form, the Granular segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 33.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Granular segment is attributed to the increasing demand for the artificial sweetener in the granular form in various sectors like the pharmaceutical industry and in animal feeds, which is supporting the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

• In context to Grade, the Food grade segment held the largest market share of more than 55.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Food grade segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the food industry, the rising incidence rate of diabetes and elevating focus of food sector on expanding their product line and making their products appropriate for diabetic patients, which results in elevated used of this type of artificial sweeteners in various food products like pastries, sugar free cakes, contributing to the market share held by this segment.

• In regards to Application, the Drugs segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 17.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Drug segment is attributed to the continuous growth of the pharmaceutical sector, effective masking capacity of the bitterness of various medications by this type of artificial sweetener without effecting its properties and medical off-notes with ease contributes to the elevating use of this type of sweeteners in pharmaceuticals.

• In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 24.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the APAC region is attributed to the continuous growth of the food & beverage sector, high demand for animal feeds and expanding pharmaceutical industry along with increasing incidence rate of diabetes, which is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

• Key participants include Bioplus Life Sciences, JK Sucralose Inc., Unitech Sweet (Zibo) Ltd., Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co. Ltd., Xiamen Boao Technology, Unitech Sweet (Zibo) Ltd., Jiangsu Jubang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd., Ji'an New Trend Technology Co., Ltd., Vitasweet co. ltd., and Heartland Food Products Group.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sucralose market according to Form, Grade, Application, and Region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Powder

• Granular

• Liquid

• Others

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Food Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Food

• Beverages

• Animal feed

• Drugs

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• North America

o U.S

• Europe

o U.K

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

