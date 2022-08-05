Food and Agriculture Products and Technology Market To Surpass USD 886.0 Million By 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing adoption of IoT in farming, rising FDI in emerging markets, untapped market potentials, and the emergence of developing countries.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food and Agriculture Products and Technology market was valued at USD 556.3 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 886.0 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.07 percent. Food and agriculture technology and products used for making products and also in the production of machines used in farming. The food and agriculture technology and commodities provide a rise in crop production, efficient resources use and safeguard of crops from harsh climatic conditions. The factors which contribute towards the growth of its market include the Increase in Demand and Consumption of Livestock-Based Products and Seafood, the Rise in Consumer Awareness About Food Safety, Increasing demand for Convenience, packaged, and Processed items, Increase in the Legalization of Cannabis. Due to the increasing consciousness about the role and growth of food nutrients, especially protein, on the overall physical and mental growth. There is a growing trend showed among customers to spend on the animal-sourced protein in the form of either egg, meat, or milk. The change in demographics and rising consumer awareness has encouraged manufacturers to prioritize food safety. Due to hectic lifestyles, consumer preferences have changed from the conventional purchase of raw stuff to convenience and packaged items such as ready-to-eat (RTE) and frozen meals. The consumer demand for imported seasonal foodstuffs and RTE stuffs has risen, which in turn, is drives the industry. The industry is also using more advanced technologies and processes to maintain the quality of stuff. With the growing demand for home meal replacements and convenience items, food processing machinery manufacturers are focussing on creating innovative products and equipment and makes new product categories for efficient safety testing methods.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for a significant share in the industry. The large market share in this region attributed to the rising demand for processed items as well as the rapid expansion of the middle-class population. Moreover, a higher intake of seafood and processed meat in the region, and higher consumption of proteins such as soy protein and its derivatives such as baked goods, functional dairy beverages, snacks, and meat alternatives are driving the market demands.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Food and Agriculture Products and Technology industry is growing at a CAGR of 9.2 % in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. The increase in farming practice owing to the spiraling population has resulted in the region to be the fastest and most significant share in the industry.

• Based on the industry in the market, the agriculture industry projected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to the wide availability and usage of this equipment in almost every type of crop farming.

• Factors such as rising demand for food due to the increasing population and limited natural resources (water & land) have resulted in the advancement of agriculture products and technology. Additionally, the growing consumer demand for pesticide- and herbicide-free items and the ever-increasing requirement to reduce the carbon footprint of traditional agricultural practices projected to drive the agriculture segment.

• The need for safety and processing equipment has improved in the global industry due to the execution of food safety regulations, globalization of trade, and advancements in technology.

• The Cold chain segment holds a significant share in the market due to the growing demand for storage of harvest and its transportation. Various economies across the globe are investing lump sum amount of money for cold chain industries forecasting the need for this industry in upcoming years and expected to bolster the industry in forthcoming years.

• Key participants include global food & agriculture technology, and products industry are ADM (US), Evonik (Germany), Genus (UK), Neogen (US), AKVA Group (Norway), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), DSM (Netherlands), United Technologies (US), Signify Holdings (Netherlands), SGS SA (Switzerland), Zoetis (UK), GEA (Germany), Deere & Company (US), Daikin (Japan), Pentair (UK), Intertek (UK), Americold Logistics (US), Groupe Grimaud (France), and MosaMeat (Netherlands)

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food and Agriculture Products and Technology market based on Industry Type and region:

Industry Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Animal

• Animal Genetics

• Animal Health

• Aquaculture Products

• Agriculture

• Indoor Farming Technology

• Smart Agriculture Technology

o Farm Management Software

 Precision Farming

 Livestock Monitoring

 Smart Greenhouse

 Fish Monitoring

 Others

o Pre-Harvest Equipment

 Primary Tillage Equipment

 Secondary Tillage Equipment

 Planting Equipment

 Irrigation Equipment

 Plant Protection Equipment

 Other Equipment

o Grow Lights

o Autonomous Tractors

• Cold Chain

o Refrigerated Storage

o Refrigerated Transport

• Food & Beverages

o Algae Products

o Food Safety Technology

o Traceability Technology

o Food & Beverage Processing Equipment

o Plant-Based Protein Products

o Cultured Meat Products

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

