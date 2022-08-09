iFacts releases its 2022 Employee Screening Trends Report
iFacts, South Africa’s leading online employee screening service provider releases its fifth Annual Employee Screening Trends ReportJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG PROVINCE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Africa’s leading online employee screening service provider is pleased to announce the release of its 5th Employee Screening Trends report.
The 2022 Report has revealed some fascinating trends, including the fact that 41% of economic crimes are being committed by employees.
Following the global pandemic, hybrid and remote working models are here to stay. Based on findings from our international call centre, insider threats are escalating worldwide.
The results of the iFacts Employee Screening Trends report confirms that companies can no longer merely just conduct a criminal record check as the only pre-employment check.
It has now become crucial that organisations review their existing employee screening models and integrate more effective solutions that include soft skills and social media risk assessments to protect their reputations as well.
Download the iFacts Employee Screening Trends report to learn more about these insights and gain a clearer understanding of the risks associated with employing staff.
