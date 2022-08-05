Crop Micronutrients Market | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2025 | BASF SE., Nutrien Ltd

Crop Micronutrients Market

Crop Micronutrients Market by Form, Product Type, Crop Type, and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an extensive analysis of the market size & share, drivers & opportunities, key winning strategies, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Crop Micronutrients Market accrued a sum of $6.07 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.53 billion by 2025, thereby growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Growing deficiency of micronutrients in the soil, depleting oil reserves increasing the demand for biofuels, and rise in worldwide population elevating the hest for food products have fueled the growth of the global crop micronutrients market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding dosage and proper application of micronutrients among farmers, and availability of cheap alternatives as well as counterfeit products hamper the growth to certain extent. However, inclusion of new methods of farming has created new opportunities in the segment.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Crop micronutrients are essential elements for plant growth and play an important role in balanced crop nutrition. The lack of micronutrients can lead to various diseases in plants such as chlorosis, yellowing of leaves, gummosis, and others that can reduce the quality and quantity of plants. Crop micronutrients maintain the nutrient level in crops & soil to enhance the productivity and growth of crops. These nutrients find extensive applications in agribusiness, thereby driving the crop micronutrients industry. The requirement of effective fertilizers is on the rise due to poor soil quality, and therefore, effectiveness of micronutrients for enhancing the crop yield and productivity have fueled the popularity of crop micronutrients among farmers in the recent years.

Based on form, the chelated segment garnered the lion's share in 2017 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Based on crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% through 2018-2025. Its increasing demand around the globe and especially in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil has driven the growth. Based on application, the soil segment contributed to 50% of the total market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%. Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3568

The key market players analyzed in the report include Baicor, L.C., BASF SE., The Mosaic Company, Yara International, Compass Minerals International, Inc., Aries Agro Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., Nutrien Ltd., and Western Nutrients Corporation. They have adopted a number of strategies including partnerships, new product launches, agreements, and expansions to heighten their status in the industry.

Key Findings of the Crop Micronutrients Market:

The chelated micronutrients segment was the highest contributor to the crop micronutrients market in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The demand for fruits & vegetables is continuously increasing around the globe, especially in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, and is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the crop micronutrients market, owing to growth in its economy with a large population base, and is projected to grow at the most astounding CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025.

China accounted for the highest share accounting approximately 40% in the Asia-Pacific crop micronutrients market, in 2017.

In 2017, the soil application segment accounted for 50% of the crop micronutrients market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%.

For Purchase Enquire: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3568

Reasons to Buy This Crop Micronutrients Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Similar Reports:

Coconut Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-products-market

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market-A16608

Brazil Nuts Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brazil-nuts-market

Olives Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/olives-products-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research