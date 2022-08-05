Global Cable Modem Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Cable Modem Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cable Modem Global Market Report 2022”, the cable modem market is expected to grow from $8.35 billion in 2021 to $8.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. As per TBRC’s cable modem market research the market size is expected to grow to $11.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The rising demand for high-speed broadband networks is contributing to the growth of the cable modem market.

Key Trends In The Cable Modem Market

New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the cable modem market. Major companies operating in the cable modem sector are focused on introducing new innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Overview Of The Cable Modem Market

The cable modem market consists of sales of cable modems by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that provide high internet access by transmitting and receiving data through digital packets. A cable modem is a network link that provides bi-directional data transmission to a hybrid fiber-coaxial, radiofrequency through the glass, and coaxial cable infrastructure using radio frequency channels. A cable modem makes use of coax cable, the identical infrastructure that brings tv programming to enterprises or homes.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: External Cable Modems, Internal Cable Modems, Interactive Set-To0p Box

• By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Schools and Institutes, Others

• By Geography: The global cable modem market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as CommScope, Netgear, Zoom Telephonics Inc., Ubee Interactive, ZyXel, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corporation, Toshiba, Technicolor S.A., Lindsay Broadband Inc., MTRLC LLC, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd, and Blurex.

