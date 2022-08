Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

Bioengineered protein drugs market report provides quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteins play a crucial role in maintaining both structural and functional aspects of an individual organism. Long chain of amino acids makes up a protein molecule and regulates all biological functions such as metabolic reactions, DNA replication and other vital expressional functions in the body. Bioengineered proteins are designed as the fundamental participants in all biological processes, represent as powerful therapeutic agents and include a broad range of products such as growth factors, hormones, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, cytokines and few others. These special drugs are gaining attention across pharmaceutical industries due to their specificity, safety, bioreactivity and success rate in treating life-threatening diseases and injuries. Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, asthma and others is the crucial driver of the bioengineered protein drugs market.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen

Baxter Healthcare

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Co.

GlaxoSmithKline

Fresenius Kabi USA

Hoffman-la-Roche

Johnson and Johnson

Merck and Co. Inc.,

Delivering these biologically active proteins to the target organs and tissues is a major issue. Bioengineered protein drugs are achieving significant progression as novel treatment in number of diseases such as chronic diseases, cancer, asthma and others. Thus, efficient drug delivery methods using technologically advanced vehicles such as micelles, liposomes and hydrogels are contributing toward the growth of this market.

The report segments the bioengineered protein drugs market on the basis of drug types, diseases, technologies, drug delivery methods and geography. On the basis of drug types, the market is further segmented into recombinant protein drugs, peptide hormones, vaccines, therapeutic enzymes, monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, replacement proteins, peptide antibiotics and blood products. Monoclonal antibodies type is the most attractive drug type owing to its increased usage in therapeutics for autoimmune diseases, cancer and inflammatory diseases. According to the diseases segment, the market has been classified into diabetes, cancer, skin diseases, blood disorders, heart diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, congenital diseases, autoimmune disorders, arthritis and others.

Based on technology, the market is further segmented into fractionation, bioreactors and microbial cell fermentation, genetic engineering, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), pharming, bioengineered protein drugs produced by transgenic microorganisms, plants and animals, cell culture and others. The advancement in manufacturing technologies such as GMOs and cell cultures are boosting the market growth. Based on drug delivery methods, the market has been classified into traditional methods and novel approaches. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments has been included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America dominate the bioengineered protein drugs market and U.S. is the leading country in this market due to the high technological advancements and extensive R&D practiced for manufacturing bioengineered protein drugs.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global bioengineered protein drugs market is provided.

โ€ข The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current market trends and the market potential for the forecast period of 2014-2020, in terms of value.

โ€ข A comprehensive analysis of drug types, diseases, technologies, drug delivery methods and geography segments enable the identification of growth opportunities within the global bioengineered protein drugs market

โ€ข Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers of bioengineered protein drugs) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies

โ€ข SWOT analysis of the key market players is provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by the key companies

โ€ข The report provides quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 20142020 that help in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on

