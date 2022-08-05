Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Growing at a USD 875.21 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The rising need for food preservation and increasing awareness among the health-conscious population is driving the demand of the market.

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Size – USD 565.09 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – Advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market will be worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising need for food preservation. The increasing awareness among the health conscious population and their changing dietary patterns is expected to drive the demand for fermented ingredients and food products over the forecast period. Advancements in the food & beverage industry have resulted in the increasing utilization of fermented ingredients for the production of processed food & beverages.

Increased demand for nutritious and healthy food & beverage products has resulted in the growth of the market. Advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry are expected to fuel the development of the market over the forecast period. Increasing innovations and the launch of newly enhanced products by the emerging and key players in the market is augmenting the market growth at the global level.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, a joint venture took place between Cargill and DSM. Through the joint venture, they started commercial-scale production of EverSweet™ stevia sweetener as there is an increasing demand for reduced calorie-food and beverages among the health-conscious population.

The fermented beverages segment held the largest market share of 38.2% in 2019. Increasing consumption of fermented beverages like beer is expected to drive the demand for the fermented ingredients.

Amino Acids are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Growing preference for high protein diets among the health-conscious population has increased the demand for amino acids in the production of fermented ingredients.

Supermarkets accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as the supermarkets & hypermarkets are contributing over half of the total sales in the developing countries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The enhanced agricultural growth in the emerging economies and the improvements in the food & beverage industry have resulted in the growth of the region's market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of Food Type. Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and region:

Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fermented Dairy Products

Fermented Beverages

Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

Fermented Vegetable Products

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic Acids

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Stores

Supermarkets

Health Stores

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

