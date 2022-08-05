Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026

Rise in incidence of cystic fibrosis across the globe and increase in medications against cystic fibrosis are the major factors driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. In cystic fibrosis, the body produces thick and sticky mucus that can block the lungs and obstruct the pancreas. The disease can be fatal and patients have a short life expectancy. A significant increase in the incidence of cystic fibrosis worldwide and the development of new therapeutic approaches to treat the disease are the major factors driving the growth of the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market in the near future.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Novartis AG

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

• AbbVie Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Allergan plc

• Pharmaxis Ltd

• Mylan N.V

Increase in the incidence of cystic fibrosis worldwide and increase in drugs against cystic fibrosis are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in research and development investment for the development of drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis is fueling the growth of the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. However, high cost of cystic fibrosis treatment and introduction of generic drugs hinders the market growth.

Furthermore, the growth of the healthcare industry in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of cystic fibrosis has led to the need for new and advanced therapies for its treatment. Hence, this has increased the number of pipeline drugs in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

By cystic fibrosis therapeutics market analysis, based on drug class, the CFTR modulators segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased usage of these drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

By route of administration, oral segment accounted for the majority of market share in 2018, owing to increased formulation of cystic fibrosis therapeutics in oral form. Further, there are currently three CFTR modulator drugs approved by the U.S. FDA, all of which are oral tablets. These include ivacaftor (kalydeco), orkambi and symdeko.

Surge in national newborn screening program in the UK propels the market growth. In addition, many companies are involved in developing drugs for individuals who do not get benefitted with CFTR drugs. However, North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By drug class, the CFTR segment accounted for the highest market share of 65% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By region, Europe was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 33% in 2018.

• By route of administration, oral segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

• North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

