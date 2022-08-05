MENA Small Cell 5G Network Market by latest COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis to 2030

MENA Small Cell 5G Network Market

In 2020, the solutions segment dominated the MENA small cell 5G network market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in network densification, rise in mobile data traffic, emergence of citizens broadband radio service (CBRS) band, surge in investment in 5G infrastructure by numerous countries, and rapid development of 5G infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic drive the growth of the MENA small cell 5G network market.

On the other hand, concerns related to fiber backhaul and small cell deployment challenge restrain the growth to some extent. However, rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and upsurge in demand for ultra-reliable and low-latency communications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the MENA small cell 5G network market was estimated at $13.42 million in 2020 and is expected to hit at $412.54 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The MENA small cell 5G network market is analyzed across component, radio technology, frequency band, cell type, applications, end user, and countries. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period.

Based on radio technology, the standalone segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 42.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Saudi Arabia held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-fourth of the MENA small cell 5G network market. Simultaneously, the market across Turkey would showcase the fastest CAGR of 46.4% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 Scenario-

• Rise in remote working trend and upsurge in mobile data traffic have made the public & private sectors in the majority of countries adopt 5G infrastructure. This, in turn, has boosted the MENA small cell 5G network market.

• This trend is pretty likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The List of companies profiled analyzed in the MENA small cell 5G network industry report include NEC Corporation, ATANDT Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Casa Systems, ZTE Corporation, COMBA Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Nokia, and Ericsson. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

