Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market

Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities in the defibrillator market and is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the number of sudden cardiac arrests and the increase in the demand for advanced external defibrillators play a major role in the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of automated external defibrillators in developing countries is expected to boost the demand for external defibrillators in the coming years. External defibrillators are lightweight and portable devices used to deliver a therapeutic shock to a patient's heart in life-threatening conditions, such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmias, sudden cardiac arrest, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. The Hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillator market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increase in demand for automated defibrillators, rise in chronic cardiac diseases, increasing awareness of technological advancements in automated external defibrillators. developing countries.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Aurora Capital Group (Cardiac Science Corporation)

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Mediana Co., Ltd

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Progetti Srl

• Schiller Ag

• Stryker Corporation

Major factors such as increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in defibrillator devices, number of unmet medical needs for treatment of sudden cardiac arrest, increasing awareness of automated external defibrillators in developing economies and growth in aging population are predicted. To promote market growth. High cost of defibrillators is predicted to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, increasing adoption of external defibrillators and cost-effective opportunities in emerging economies are the factors paving the way for numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Based on type, the external defibrillator market is segmented as automated and manual. The automated external defibrillator segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the analysis period. Based on end user, the external defibrillator market is categorized as hospitals and pre-hospitals. The hospitals segment is the largest revenue contributing segment in the global hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market due to the higher usage of external defibrillators within hospitals specially in ICU, and emergency rooms.

Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities in the defibrillator market and is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Its growth is complemented by rise in demand for sophisticated defibrillators, massive healthcare reforms, high prevalence of heart failure and increased focus of major players on developing technologically advanced cost-effective defibrillators.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Based on type, the manual external defibrillator segment accounted for more than one third share of the global hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market in 2017 (in terms of volume).

• Based on end user, the pre-hospital segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025 in terms of value.

• North America accounted for more than one half share of the global market in 2017.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the market and grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025 in terms of value.

