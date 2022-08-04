Supportive homes for youth coming to Kamloops

CANADA, August 4 - Construction is underway on Katherine’s Place, a new supportive housing building for youth and young adults in Kamloops, named after the late Katherine McParland, a local youth advocate.

“It’s so important that young people have a safe and secure place to call home,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “I am grateful to A Way Home Kamloops for partnering with our government to build a place that will provide supportive homes for youth in need.”

Katherine’s Place will provide 39 new supportive homes for young people between 19 and 26. The Province, through BC Housing, is partnering with A Way Home Kamloops and a local developer to deliver the new homes.

Katherine McParland passed away in 2020 after dedicating her life and career to advocating for youth housing services. Located at 560 Tranquille Rd., Katherine’s Place is an acknowledgement of her positive, life-changing effect on local youth and will continue her legacy by providing services to young people who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

The building will be operated by A Way Home Kamloops, an organization founded by Katherine McParland that provides services to youth in Kamloops.

“A Way Home Kamloops is proud to carry on Katherine’s legacy and excited to see such a key piece of her vision coming to fruition,” said Tangie Genshorek, executive director, A Way Home Kamloops. “The staff and board of A Way Home Kamloops are pleased to partner with BC Housing to help ensure that youth at risk of homelessness in Kamloops have appropriate and safe options for supported housing.”

The building will be staffed around the clock and will provide residents with meals, counselling and life-skills training, as well as employment and education support. A Way Home Kamloops will also support residents’ access to community health services.

The building will include commercial space, which will be used by A Way Home Kamloops for its offices.

The Province, through BC Housing, will support this project with funding through the Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Quotes:

Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development –

“Katherine McParland dedicated her life to advocating for children and youth in care because of her own difficult lived experience. She made an incredible contribution through her talent and tenacity in developing A Way Home Kamloops. Now her impact continues through Katherine’s Place, which will provide youth in Kamloops a stable home and an opportunity to thrive.”

Ken Christian, mayor, City of Kamloops –

“Every new home in our community provides hope for one more person. This investment and commitment of BC Housing and A Way Home will provide young people with the support and opportunity to achieve their potential.”

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

For more information about A Way Home Kamloops, visit: https://www.awayhomekamloops.com/