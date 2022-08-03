Submit Release
Back-to-Back Mississippi Match 5 Jackpots Hit

July 30 jackpot for $431,749; August 2 jackpot for $50,000

JACKSON, MISS. – After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row.

One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.

The player enjoys playing Mississippi Match 5, especially when the jackpot reaches $200,000 or more. They always choose the same numbers and typically purchase two tickets for each drawing.

Right on Saturday’s heels, the jackpot for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, Mississippi Match 5 was hit by one player matching all five numbers. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased from Super See Tobacco in Tupelo. The winning numbers were 10-16-20-31-32.

Cashing In

With the recent addition of the 2:30 p.m. drawing joining the 9:30 p.m. drawing and the Fireball add-on feature for Cash 3 and Cash 4, winners have been lining up in front of headquarters in anticipation of claiming their prizes.

Additional notable winners this week include:

  • Mega Millions
    • $10,000: from Aug. 2 drawing purchased from 72 Express on Highway 72, Burnsville.
    • $10,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Sprint Mart #39, Tupelo
    • $10,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Hampton Shell, Meridian
    • $20,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Clark Oil #40, Biloxi.
  • $20 Mega Money scratch-off game
    • $100,000 winning ticket purchased from Main Street Junction #2 on West Main Street, Louisville.
    • $100,000 winning ticket purchased from Shannon Food Mart on Noah Curtis Street, Shannon.
  • Cash 4
    • $12,500 winner: 1 (five total Cash 4 tickets)
    • $20,000 winner: 1(four total Cash 4 tickets)

The jackpot for tonight’s, Aug. 3, Powerball® drawing is up to $202 million, with an estimated cash value of $119.5 million. The jackpot for the Friday, Aug. 5, Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $36 million, with an estimated cash value of $21.4 million. The jackpot for the Aug. 4 drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is worth an estimated $50,000.

Keep up with the latest winning numbers for all Mississippi Lottery drawings by visiting our website: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/.

