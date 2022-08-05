Two Individuals Arrested for Jodie Bevans’ Death

August 4, 2022

PALO, Iowa: On the evening of August 3, 2022, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Agents of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested thirty-four year old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo, Iowa for the death of Jodie Bevans. On the morning of August 4, 2022, thirty-eight year old Tacoa Talley of North Liberty, Iowa was also arrested for the death of Bevans.

Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive in her residence of 3397 64th Street Palo, IA on July 15, 2022. An autopsy was performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner and ruled the cause of Bevans’ death as-Undetermined and the Manner of Death-Homicide.

Samantha Faith Bevans and Tacoa Talley have been charged with Murder in the 1st Degree under Iowa Criminal code 707.2(1)(A). If convicted of Murder in the 1st Degree, the State of Iowa mandates a life sentence in the penal institution; without the possibility of parole. Bevans is currently housed in the Benton County Jail and Talley is currently housed in the Scott County Jail.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation conducted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Criminalistics Laboratory, Benton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, Benton County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

