Voting Is Open for Ms. Stars & Stripes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Stars & Stripes, LLC is proud to announce that voting is now open for the online Competition. Country gals will compete for $25,000, a 2-page advertorial spread in STAR Magazine, and a year's worth of tickets to the hottest country events in America—including PBR and Country Thunder.
The Competition celebrates country and western culture, from the South to the Great Plains and all the way to the Sonoran Desert.
Competitors will be guided by influencer and agriculture proponent, Natalie Kovarik. The modern-day ranch wife and mom showcases the beauty behind the western lifestyle and fosters a community who believes in the agricultural world as much as she does.
The Ms. Stars & Stripes Competition supports American Royal—a non-profit organization that aims to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and agriculture events. Ms. Stars & Stripes, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to American Royal.
Visit msstripes.org to register today.
support @ Ms. Stars & Stripes
