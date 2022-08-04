Temporary signal lights have been installed at the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive/Sandhill Road to improve safety for drivers along this stretch of highway.

The temporary signal lights will remain in place while the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure continues to work in collaboration with the Penticton Indian Band on a long-term solution to upgrade the intersection.

Preparatory work for the long-term solution is ongoing and includes engineering, archeology, environmental reviews, drainage studies with climate change criteria, and property impact considerations.