WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3, 2022 CONTACT: Chad Parker, manager

NCDA&CS Standards Division Measurement Section

984-236-4750 61 stores pay fines for price scanning errors in 32 RALEIGH - The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 61 stores in Alamance, Brunswick, Carteret, Catawba, Columbus, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Jones, Mecklenburg, Moore, Nash, Orange, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly, Union, Vance, Wake, Watauga, Wayne and Yadkin counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.” The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750. Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2-percent-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection. Following are civil penalties recorded in the second quarter of 2022:

(Alamance) Walmart at 3121 Garden Road, Burlington has paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in January found a 13-percent error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in February and May found 10.33-percent and 4.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

(Brunswick) Dollar General at 8 Bell Swamp Road, Winnabow has paid $3,840 in fines. An initial inspection in April found a 78-percent error rate based on 39 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 15.33-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 7111 N.C. 70 E., Newport has paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in April found a 34-percent error rate based on 17 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 22.33-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 1304 Conover Blvd. E., Conover has paid $870 in fines. An initial inspection in February found a 12-percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in March found a 2.67-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in May.

Dollar General at 124 E. Sam Potts Highway, Lake Waccamaw has paid $4,235 in fines. An initial inspection in January found a 20-percent error rate based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in February and April found 4-percent and 10-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in June.

Family Dollar at 127 E. Strawberry Blvd., Chadbourn has paid $3,285 in fines. An initial inspection in February found a 12-percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in March found an 8-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in May.

Family Dollar at 127 E. Strawberry Blvd., Chadbourn has paid $3,285 in fines. An initial inspection in February found a 12-percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in March found an 8-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in May. (Columbus) Walmart at 200 Columbus Corners, Whiteville has paid $1,665 in fines. An initial inspection in January found an 8-percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in February found a 4-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in April. (Forsyth) Family Dollar at 3501 S. Main St., Winston=Salem has paid $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in November 2021 found a 30-percent error rate based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in January, March and May found 14.67-percent, 6.67-percent and 13-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

(Forsyth) Walmart at 4550 Kester Mill Road, Winston-Salem has paid $7,595 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 12-percent error rate based on 12 overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in April and June found 4.33-percent and 3.33-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 395 Main St., Bunn has paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 54-percent error rate based on 27 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in April found a 50.33-percent error rates. The store passed inspection in June.

Dollar General at 108 Highway 15 N., Stovall has paid $8,580 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2021 found a 16-percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in November 2021, April and June found 8-percent, 6.67-percent and 9-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Walmart at 1015 Lewis St., Oxford has paid $6,425 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 13-percent error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in November and January found 11-percent and 8.33-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in March.

(Guilford) Dollar General at 5430 Samet Drive, High Point has paid $4,185 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 16-percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in April and June found 14-percent and 3-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Petsmart at 265 Eastchester Drive, High Point has paid $1,545 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 36-percent error rate based on 18 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in April found a 4.33-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 910 West Cumberland St., Dunn has paid $1,035 in fines. An initial inspection in March found an 8-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in April found a 3-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 218 East Plaza Drive, Mooresville has paid $1,320 in fines. An initial inspection in April found a 30-percent error rate based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 3.67-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

Compare Foods at 826 South 3rd St., Smithfield has paid $1,860 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 10-percent error rate based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in April found a 2.33-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in June.

Dollar General at 319 U.S. Highway 301 S., Micro has paid $1,815 in fines. An initial inspection in April found an 8-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 5.33-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected. (Jones) Dollar General at 8921 U.S. 17, Pollocksville has paid $3,765 in fines. An initial inspection in April found a 12-percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found an 11-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 7322 The Plaza, Charlotte has paid $13,745 in fines. An initial inspection in November 2021 found a 40-percent error rate based on 20 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in December 2021, February, April and June found 23.67-percent, 16.33-percent, 8-percent and 8.67-percent and error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 10018 Albemarle Rd, Charlotte has paid $15,000 in fines. An initial inspection in November 2021 found a 24-percent error rate based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in December 2021, February and April found 20.67-percent, 20-percent and 20-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 6201 South Blvd., Charlotte has paid $3,480 in fines. An initial inspection in April found a 20-percent error rate based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in June found 12.33-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

Target at 9841 Northlake Centre Parkway, Charlotte has paid $8,540 in fines. An initial inspection in November 2021 found a 6-percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in December 2021 and February found 7-percent and 6.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in April.

Walmart at 3209 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte has paid $6,185 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 12-percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in November 2021 and February found 5.67-percent and 9.33-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in April.

Walmart at 7735 North Tryon St., Charlotte has paid $9,785 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 7-percent error rate based on seven overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in November 2021, January, March and June found 7-percent, 9.33-percent and 7-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in June.

Walmart at 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive, Huntersville has paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in February found a 10-percent error rate based on 10 overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in March and May found 13-percent and 4.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Walmart at 3240 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte has paid $1,770 in fines. An initial inspection in February found an 8-percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in March found a 4.33-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in May.

Dollar General at 3350 U.S. 1, Vass has paid $14,745 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 26-percent error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in November 2021, January, April and June found 5.67-percent, 12-percent, 14-percent and 24.33-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

(Nash) Walmart at 1205 Eastern Ave., Nashville has paid $8,665 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2021 found a 6-percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in October 2021 and January found 13-percent and 6.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in March.

Walmart at 1511 Benvenue Road, Rocky Mount has paid $2,505 in fines. An initial inspection in December 2021 found an 11-percent error rate based on 11 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in January found a 5.33-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in March.

Walmart at 12500 U.S. 15 #5, Chapel Hill has paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in November 2021 found a 13-percent error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in December 2021 found a 24-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in February.

Dollar General at 8055 N.C. 306 S., Arapahoe has paid $3,960 in fines. An initial inspection in March found an 8-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 17-percent error rates. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 111421 N.C. 55, Grantsboro has paid $4,920 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 20-percent error rate based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 19-percent error rates. The store will be reinspected.

(Pamlico) Family Dollar at 1853 Main St., Alliance has paid $3,015 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 10-percent error rate based on 5 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 9.67-percent error rates. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 961 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City has paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 26-percent error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in April found a 26.67-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in June.

Dollar General at 14062 N.C. 50, Surf City has paid $975 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 16-percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 4.67-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

Family Dollar at 206 Ocean Highway, Hertford has paid $7,685 in fines. An initial inspection in January found a 28-percent error rate based on 14 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in March and May found 8-percent and 10-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 435 N.C. 49 S., Asheboro has paid $8,505 in fines. An initial inspection in August found a 6-percent error rate based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in September 2021, December 2021, February and April found 3-percent, 3.67-percent, 5-percent and 3.33-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

(Randolph) Walmart at 1422 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro has paid $1,200 in fines. An initial inspection in November 2021 found a 4-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in December 2021 found a 3.33-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in March.

Dollar General at 1620 Way St., Reidsville has paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in February found a 16-percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in March found a 32.67-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 335 North Salisbury Ave., Spencer has paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 16-percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in April found an 18-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected. (Rowan) Dollar General at 8790 Woodleaf Road, Woodleaf has paid $810 in fines. An initial inspection in March found a 12-percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in April found a 2.33-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

(Scotland) Dollar General at 24020 North Main St., Wagram has paid $8,000 in fines. An initial inspection in February found an 8-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in March and June found 12.67-percent and 14.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

(Scotland) Walmart at 901 Highway 401 S., Laurinburg has paid $4,035 in fines. An initial inspection in February found a 7-percent error rate based on seven overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in March and May found 4.33-percent and 3.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Family Dollar at 103 North Main St., Norwood has paid $8,960 in fines. An initial inspection in January found a 16-percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in February and March found 13.33-percent and 11.33-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Dollar General at 505 Jones St., Marshville has paid $15,000 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 20-percent error rate based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in November 2021, February, March and April found 20.67-percent, 21-percent, and 12.33-percent percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in June.

Walmart at 2101 Younts St., Indian Trail has paid $11,745 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2021 found a 4-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in September 2021, November 2021, January and March found 4.67-percent, 3.33-percent, 3.33-percent and 3-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in May.

Advance Auto at 390 Raleigh Road, Henderson has paid $3,345 in fines. An initial inspection in June 2021 found a 14-percent error rate based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in July 2021, September 2021 and November 2021 found 2.67-percent, 7-percent and 3-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in January.

Dollar General at 394 Raleigh Road, Henderson has paid $6,365 in fines. An initial inspection in November 2021 found a 42-percent error rate based on 21 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in April and June found 8-percent and 24-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Advance Auto at 7201-100 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh has paid $11,525 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 34-percent error rate based on 17 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in December 2021, February, April and June found 11.33-percent, 25-percent, 19-percent and 34.33-percent error

Advance Auto at 7201-100 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh has paid $11,525 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 34-percent error rate based on 17 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in December 2021, February, April and June found 11.33-percent, 25-percent, 19-percent and 34.33-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected. (Wake) Advance Auto at 600 East Williams St., Apex has paid $2,895 in fines. An initial inspection in April found an 8-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 15.67-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected.

Advance Auto at 600 East Williams St., Apex has paid $2,895 in fines. An initial inspection in April found an 8-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 15.67-percent error rate. The store will be reinspected. (Wake) Target at 4841 Grove Barton Road, Raleigh has paid $9,760 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found an 11-percent error rate based on 11 overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in December 2021 and February found 12.67-percent and 9.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in April.

Target at 4841 Grove Barton Road, Raleigh has paid $9,760 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found an 11-percent error rate based on 11 overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in December 2021 and February found 12.67-percent and 9.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in April. (Wake) Walmart at 4500 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh has paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in December 2021 found a 13-percent error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in January found a 11.67-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in March.

(Wake) Walmart at 8000 Triangle Town Blvd., Raleigh has paid $3,900 in fines. An initial inspection in January found a 5-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in February found a 9-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in April.

Walmart at 8000 Triangle Town Blvd., Raleigh has paid $3,900 in fines. An initial inspection in January found a 5-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in February found a 9-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in April. (Wake) Walmart at 1001 Shiloh Glenn Drive, Morrisville has paid $2,145 in fines. An initial inspection in February found a 12-percent error rate based on 12 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in March found a 4.67-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in May.

Walmart at 1001 Shiloh Glenn Drive, Morrisville has paid $2,145 in fines. An initial inspection in February found a 12-percent error rate based on 12 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in March found a 4.67-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in May. (Wake) Walmart at 10050 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh has paid $1,365 in fines. An initial inspection in February found a 16-percent error rate based on 16 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in March found a 4-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in May.

Walmart at 10050 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh has paid $1,365 in fines. An initial inspection in February found a 16-percent error rate based on 16 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in March found a 4-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in May. (Watauga) Pet Supplies Plus at 2575 N.C. 105, Suite 10, Boone has paid $750 in fines. An initial inspection in April found a 5-percent error rate based on five overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 3-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in June.

Pet Supplies Plus at 2575 N.C. 105, Suite 10, Boone has paid $750 in fines. An initial inspection in April found a 5-percent error rate based on five overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 3-percent error rate. The store passed inspection in June. (Wayne) Family Dollar at 102 Five Points Road, Goldsboro has paid $13,305 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2021 found an 18-percent error rate based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in September 2021, November 2021, January and March found 9.33-percent, 6.67-percent, 5-percent and 3.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in May.

(Wayne) Walmart at 1002 North Spence Ave., Goldsboro has paid $6,680 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 4-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in November 2021 and January found 4.33-percent and 7-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in March.

Walmart at 1002 North Spence Ave., Goldsboro has paid $6,680 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 4-percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. Subsequent inspections in November 2021 and January found 4.33-percent and 7-percent error rates, respectively. The store passed inspection in March. (Yadkin) Advance Auto at 947 S. State St., Yadkinville has paid $8,760 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2021 found a 18-percent error rate based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in October 2021, December 2021, February and April found 9.67-percent, 4.44-percent, 5-percent and 5.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Advance Auto at 947 S. State St., Yadkinville has paid $8,760 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2021 found a 18-percent error rate based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in October 2021, December 2021, February and April found 9.67-percent, 4.44-percent, 5-percent and 5.67-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected. (Yadkin) Dollar General at 103 Willow St., Yadkinville has paid $11,375 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2021 found a 30-percent error rate based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Subsequent inspections in November 2021, January, April and June found 16.33-percent, 4.33-percent, 9.33-percent and 8-percent error rates, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

