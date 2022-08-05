Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,242 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts & Fellow Governors Slam Democrats’ Proposal to Raise Taxes, Increase Spending

Media Contacts: 

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts & Fellow Governors Slam Democrats’ Proposal to Raise Taxes, Increase Spending

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts—through a joint statement issued by 22 Governors—sharply criticized the $740 billion legislative proposal put forward by President Biden and Congressional Democrats.  

 

“The Democrats’ solution to 40-year high inflation is passing another reckless tax and spending spree to the tune of $740 billion, affecting Americans in every tax bracket,” said the Governors.

 

“While denying recession, Democrats want to raise taxes on businesses and manufacturers, which will force higher costs onto consumers, worsen inflation, and aggravate shortages,” the Governors warned.  “With sky high prices at the pump, the last thing Americans need is for Democrats to punish energy producers, which will ultimately hurt working families struggling to pay for gas, goods, food, and utilities.”

 

In a recent weekly column, Governor Ricketts criticized President Biden for putting “a radical environmental agenda above the needs of the American people.”  The Democrats’ current proposal includes spending $369 billion to advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s divisive climate agenda at a time when consumer prices are up 9.1% over the past year.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts & Fellow Governors Slam Democrats’ Proposal to Raise Taxes, Increase Spending

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.