2021 International Religious Freedom Report

On June 2, 2022, the U.S. Department of State released the 2021 International Religious Freedom Report, describing the status of religious freedom in every country. The report covers government policies violating religious belief and practices of groups, religious denominations and individuals, and U.S. policies to promote religious freedom around the world. The U.S. Department of State submits the reports in accordance with the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. You can read the 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom in Uzbekistan here: https://www.state.gov/reports/2021-report-on-international-religious-freedom/uzbekistan/

By U.S. Mission Uzbekistan | Thursday, 4 August, 2022 | Topics: Press Releases

