Premier Health and Holistic Medicine Releases Guide on the Integrative Approach to Lyme Disease
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health and Holistic Medicine have released a guide on the integrative approach to Lyme disease that combines Western and Eastern medicine treatments. The human body is comprised of several complex organizations of systems that can vary from person to person. This can make the Western approach of a one-size-fits-all healing approach difficult for some people.
Integrating Western and Eastern medicine can be an effective way to treat challenging diseases such as Lyme disease. It’s a way to utilize the technology of Western medicine while combining Eastern medicine traditions of treating the body as a whole.
Functional medicine doctors take a different approach to care by developing personalized treatment plans. Some diversified range of testing may include:
• Traditional comprehensive or highly detailed bloodwork
• Food sensitivity testing
• Functional nutritional testing
• Hormonal testing
• Epigenetic testing
• Sleep diagnostics
Lyme is a disease of toxicity created largely by endotoxins from Borreliosis, and other pathogens passed along by ticks. When a tick bites someone, there is a chance that they may get Lyme disease if the tick has picked up the bloodborne pathogen.
To help treat this, integrating Eastern medicine will support recovery from Lyme disease. The three most common alternative medical treatments include acupuncture, essential oils, and herbs. The most effective herbs to use for Lyme disease include:
• Japanese knotweed
• Cats claw
• Crypolepsis
• Artemesia
• Chinese skull cap
If someone has been bitten by a tick and developed a fever in the following days to weeks, they should seek medical attention. Lyme disease can have similar symptoms to the flu and can often be misdiagnosed. Getting tested and treated for Lyme disease in its early stages is crucial for avoiding later-stage symptoms.
At Premier Health and Holistic Medicine, Dr. Ridinger is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia, specializing in treating Lyme disease. People who have discovered a bullseye rash or have flu-like symptoms can reach Dr. Ridinger to make an appointment by visiting the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.
Robin Ridinger
Robin Ridinger
