Vietnamese Party delegation busy in RoK

VIETNAM, August 4 - SEOUL — Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Võ Văn Thưởng and the high-ranking Party delegation held a number of meetings with officials in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on Tuesday and Wednesday before concluding their visit to the country.

They included a meeting with Speaker of the RoK's National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, leaders of the ruling People Power Party, the head of the Senior Advisory Board of the President, the Minister of Employment and Labour, the SMEs and Startups Agency, and a number of RoK organisations such as the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Association, the Korean-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, Korea-Vietnam Economic and Cultural Exchange Association (KOVECA), and Association of Korean People Loving Vietnam (VESAMO).

The delegation also visited the Space Technology Centre of SK Group and Samsung Town.

At the meetings, Thưởng informed the hosts on the development orientations, external policies and major issues discussed in the 13th National Party Congress of Việt Nam, as well as the achievements of Việt Nam in various fields, the leading role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Party’s relations with political parties and partners in the world.

He affirmed the policy to strengthen relations with the RoK as stated by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng during telephone talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Việt Nam always creates optimal conditions for investors and businesses from the RoK, he said.

Thưởng proposed that Speaker Kim Jin-pyo support the strengthening of bilateral political relations through the exchange of delegations at all levels, and the fostering of economic, trade and investment collaboration, bringing labour cooperation as a major cooperation area, along with partnerships in healthcare and vaccines. The National Assemblies of the RoK and Việt Nam should work together to realise agreements reached during the RoK visit by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ in December 2021.

He also gave a number of proposals to Korean organisations and businesses on the orientations to further beef up cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

He suggested that the RoK continue to support the stance of ASEAN and Việt Nam on promoting peace and cooperation in the East Sea, and the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and soon reaching a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), as well as the strict implementation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The top Korean legislator and Korean partners underlined that the partnership with Việt Nam is a model of the RoK's relations with other countries. They agreed with and engaged in active discussions on issues raised by Việt Nam.

Kim Jin-pyo highlighted the growing ties between the two countries, and expressed belief in the great potential of the long-term and sustainable relationship between the two countries.

Head of the Senior Advisory Board of the President underlined the RoK President’s great attention to Việt Nam in all fields. The RoK side agreed with Việt Nam on the significance of maintaining peace, security and maritime and aviation freedom in line with the 1982 UNCLOS, and supported related viewpoints of ASEAN and Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, representatives of the PPP said that a delegation of the party will visit Việt Nam soon to seek ways to strengthen the relationship between the two parties, creating momentum for the growth of bilateral ties. — VNS