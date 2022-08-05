Honeycomb Home Buyer Guarantees No Seller Fees; Expands Service Area To Surrounding Areas Of Salt Lake City Utah Metro
One of Salt Lake City’s leading house buyers, assures zero cost for sellers and announces expansion to Ogden, Provo, Lehi, Orem, & more surrounding areas.
It doesn't matter whether you're dealing with an inherited property, divorce settlement, a property with tax liens, or going through foreclosure, we are confident we can help!”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honeycomb Home Buyer, one of Salt Lake City’s most reliable house buyers, has continued to be among the most well-trusted real estate consultants in Utah.
With their help, sellers no longer need to undergo tedious processes to sell their properties for cash. They also guarantee zero commissions/fees, cleanup, or repairs to the property before selling.
Honeycomb Home Buyer aims to be the number one homebuyer in the Salt Lake City, Utah metro and surrounding areas, including Ogden, Provo, Lehi, Sandy, Orem, and Layton, Utah.
Veronica Sivo, Honeycomb's spokesperson, said that the company’s goal to be the number one cash home buyer in Salt Lake City and the neighboring cities keeps them more focused and strives for nothing but excellence in service and building relationships with their customers.
“We are problem solvers. We exhaust all available resources to solve our customers' problems when selling their houses. We listen to their story and assess their situation from it so that we can come up with a fair offer that benefits both parties,” Sivo explained.
One of the most frequently asked questions Sivo and the rest of the Honeycomb Home Buyer’s team get from sellers is how they pay fair prices for properties. It is answered in detail on their website -
“Many of the houses we purchase are below market value. We do this to resell it at a profit to another homeowner. We are looking to get a fair discount on a property. However, in our experience, many sellers aren’t necessarily expecting a large “windfall” on the property but rather appreciate that we can offer cash, we close very quickly, no waiting for financing, and no time or effort or expense is required on your part of fix up the property or pay agent fees.”
The answer is ended by telling sellers about Honeycomb Home Buyer’s no-obligation pricing commitment.
“If that’s what you’re looking for and you see the value in getting your house sold fast, let’s see if we can come to a fair win-win price. Besides, our no-obligation pricing commitment means that you do not have to move forward with the offer we give, but it’s good to know what we’re offering.”
Many homeowners in Salt Lake City prefer Honeycomb Home Buyer over other house buyers because of the following reasons:
- No need to clean up and repair the property
- No time wasted finding a trustworthy agent who can deliver on the promise of selling their house quickly
- No need to sign a contract that binds them to an agent for a certain term
- No time dealing with the paperwork and the waiting around wondering (and hoping)
Honeycomb Home Buyer is a family-owned real estate investment company in Salt Lake City that provides solutions for homeowners no matter their situation. Connect directly to its home-buying team via the info below or visit their Facebook page.
Contact Information:
Honeycomb Home Buyer
1914 E 9400 S Ste 216
Sandy, UT 84093
(801) 515-4343
www.HoneycombHomeBuyer.com
Veronica Sivo
Honeycomb Home Buyer
+1 801-515-4343
contact@honeycombhomebuyer.com
