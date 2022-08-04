Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,191 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Charissa Fotinos appointed state Medicaid director

OLYMPIA – After a nationwide search, Health Care Authority (HCA) Director Sue Birch has selected Dr. Charissa Fotinos as the new state Medicaid director. Dr. Fotinos will also continue to serve as HCA behavioral health medical director, the position she held previously.

State Medicaid directors oversee Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which are programs governed by federal rules but administered by and tailored to the needs of each state.

Dr. Fotinos has been the interim state Medicaid director since August 2021.

“Charissa is uniquely positioned for this new position, with her years of clinical, public health, and leadership experience,” Birch said. “Over the past year in the interim role, Charissa has demonstrated how much she cares about offering high-quality, accessible health care coverage to the more than 2 million Apple Health (Medicaid) clients in Washington. Combining the state Medicaid director role with the behavioral health medical director will help our ongoing efforts to ensure integrated, whole-person health care coverage that treats both body and mind.”

Dr. Fotinos is a family doctor specializing in addiction medicine. She previously served as chief medical officer for Public Health-Seattle & King County and served as a physician faculty member at the Providence Family Medicine Residency Program.

HCA and partners have many major Medicaid-related initiatives under way that Dr. Fotinos will help lead, including:

You just read:

Dr. Charissa Fotinos appointed state Medicaid director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.