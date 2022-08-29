Mailing List Website has expansive database listings for sporting goods buyers within the country of Canada
There are many Canadian sporting goods buyers, which creates new business opportunities for the right products and services willing to cross the border.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a marketing group that focuses on helping businesses and charities to meet their client, customer, or donor milestones. If an organization is focused more on dealing with businesses, then the many business postal mailing lists available will be of use. These lists include the most critical details, like the names and titles of the most pertinent decision-makers and available contact points.
Some other businesses or charities may set their sights on the general public. For these needs, a large variety of consumer postal mailing lists are available for request. The many databases in this range have detailed breakdowns by both geographic and demographic marketing needs. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is prepared to meet the marketing needs of any B2B and retail consumer marketing strategies.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing & Its Beginnings
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was initially just an idea formed by a disabled veteran. After fulfilling the commitments of military service, it was decided to try a new direction in life. Instead of a tactical orientation and economic one would do instead, such as aiding corporate development by helping businesses increase customer or client outreach. A start-up was formed in service to this idea, and today, that business proudly boasts staff with over 50 years of combined total industry experience in the marketing sector.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing began marketing firm operations in a period before a significant industry shift. The “analog,” traditional media platforms like television commercials and print advertising continued to dominate the industry, but digital marketing had already debuted, and, while small, many predicted it would become important. The company’s early focus was on direct mail, a field that also imparted crucial skills in data acquisition, management, and analytics. This became critically useful as digital marketing exploded and businesses wanted to utilize it. The company quickly integrated digital marketing into its services, enjoying an early mover advantage for itself and its clients.
These days, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has increased its service range far past its original limitation of only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The rest of the USA is served, including Alaska and Hawaii. North America is also covered, with databases for the markets in Canada and Mexico. International access is available, crossing the Atlantic and providing lists for European Union markets like France.
Sports Are A Global Phenomenon
Athletic activities are both good for the body and can teach important life skills like teamwork, collaboration, and trust. It’s no wonder sports are an integral part of American life, but this isn’t limited to just the USA. In Canada, athletics are just as important for all age ranges, with interest in similar sporting events. However, understandably, there’s a greater focus on hockey than here in the United States.
This means Canadians buy many sporting goods and do it for the same reasons Americans do. This also means that Canadian sporting goods buyers have the same characteristics as their American counterparts, which means they are receptive to the same kind of products, services, and other business opportunities that American sporting goods buyers would respond to.
More Marketing Opportunities
Canadian sporting goods buyers present an interesting marketing opportunity for American businesses. While it is technically true that doing business with Canadians is an “international” venture, the proximity of the country and its similar culture circumvent many of the traditional business barriers to going international.
For example, language-wise, Canada speaks English, so aside from a legal requirement to include French in product text, there is no need for translation services. In addition, Canada’s continuous border with the northern United States means that products can be shipped to the country using land-based freight like trains or trucks. There’s no need to worry about air freight or using cargo vessels to transport goods.
Reaching The Sporting Goods Buyers
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has databases for Canadian sporting goods buyers throughout Canada. The lists provide complete national coverage but can be scoped down to a specific region, such as only the prairie provinces. It’s also possible to target only a single province, like Ontario. If needed, even a particular neighborhood in a town or a city, such as the Annex, in Toronto, can be provided.
Listings are also categorized according to specific demographic metrics for more precise targeting. Canadian sporting goods buyers can be approached by ethnicity, such as only Asian-Canadian buyers. Canadian sporting goods buyers can also be targeted by religious affiliation, such as targeting only Catholic buyers. Financial categories are also available if there’s a desire to approach only high-net-worth individuals.
Contact details are available in whatever formats are appropriate. For direct mail campaigns, physical mailing addresses are available. Digital marketing plans, however, will receive email addresses instead. For telemarketing campaigns, both home phone and business phone number listings can be provided based on public or B2B needs. And even for text/SMS-based marketing strategies, cellular phone numbers are available if required.
For those clients with interest in hands-on management of their own direct mail campaign but who feel reluctant due to lacking experience, turnkey direct mail solutions are available. This service guides clients through each phase of the direct mail process. It begins with planning concepts and designs, moves to manufacturing and printing materials, and concludes with distribution using the desired databases. Everything happens under one roof, eliminating the usual need to source and vet the different vendors for each stage of the process.
If you want to market to Canada sporting goods buyers, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing.
